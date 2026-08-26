Global pipeline industry to converge in Calgary for International Pipeline Conference & Expo 2026, marking 30 years of technical leadership

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Pipeline Conference & Expo (IPCE) returns to Calgary September 21–25, 2026, bringing more than 8,000 attendees from across the global pipeline community together at the BMO Centre for one of the industry’s most important technical and commercial gatherings.

Held biannually, IPCE is now in its 16th year and marks 30 years since the conference was founded in 1996. For over three decades, the event has established itself as a leading international forum for the exchange of pipeline engineering knowledge, operational best practices and emerging technologies, drawing pipeline owners and operators, engineers, researchers, regulators, EPCs, contractors, technology developers and solution providers from Canada and international markets.

“IPCE has spent the last 30 years bringing the global pipeline community together to tackle the industry’s toughest engineering and infrastructure challenges, and 2026 marks an important milestone for the event,” said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President, North America, dmg events. “With this year’s exhibition 40 per cent larger than the previous event, the momentum behind the pipeline sector is clear. As Canada and the world look to expand market access and modernize pipeline infrastructure, Calgary is the natural home for the conversation that will shape the industry’s next chapter.”

This year’s event pairs a five-day technical conference, hosted by The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) in collaboration with the Pipeline Research Council International (PRCI), with a three-day exhibition. Together the conference and exhibition connect the research, engineering expertise, technologies and commercial solutions required to build, operate and maintain safe, reliable and increasingly complex pipeline infrastructure.

Running September 22–24, the exhibition will feature more than 300 exhibiting companies expected to showcase solutions in pipeline integrity, inspection and testing, monitoring, construction, maintenance, materials, automation, digitalization and infrastructure.

The exhibition floor will also host the IPCE Knowledge Bar, a complimentary technical education program open to all registered attendees. Across three days, more than 20 expert-led presentations will offer practical, application-focused insights into inline inspection, ultrasonic testing, leak detection, AI and data analytics, predictive modelling, robotics, pipeline repair, advanced materials and emerging infrastructure solutions for hydrogen and CO₂ transportation.

The IPCE Technical Conference, hosted by ASME in collaboration with PRCI, will run September 21–25. More than 400 technical presentations, tutorials, panels and discussions will examine engineering and operational challenges across the pipeline lifecycle.

"The 2026 International Pipeline Technical Conference reflects the breadth and depth of engineering knowledge driving our industry forward, from core integrity, and safety fundamentals to emerging technical challenges,” said ASME Executive Director/CEO Tom Costabile. “IPCE brings together researchers, engineers, operators and technology providers to share knowledge, foster innovation, and address the challenges facing pipeline infrastructure. As one of the industry's premier technical forums, the conference helps advance the practices and technologies that support the long-term safety, reliability, and resilience of pipeline systems.”

In a welcoming message to delegates, Premier Danielle Smith pointed to renewed momentum around pipeline development and expanded access to global markets. Smith highlighted the essential role of industry expertise in developing resilient energy corridors and advancing safe, reliable and responsibly produced Canadian energy.

This year’s conference and exhibition come at a pivotal moment for pipeline infrastructure in Canada and globally, as energy security, export diversification and reliable transportation infrastructure move higher on government and industry agendas. In Canada, the Trans Mountain Expansion entered commercial service in 2024, increasing system capacity from approximately 300,000 to 890,000 barrels per day, while construction is underway on Enbridge's $4-billion Sunrise Expansion Program in British Columbia; these investments are unfolding alongside renewed discussion of a proposed new West Coast oil pipeline, estimated at approximately $43.7 billion, that could support up to 140,000 jobs during construction and operation. Together, these developments reflect a broader shift in industry conversation, from maintaining existing pipeline networks to expanding market access, optimizing existing systems and deploying the engineering and technologies required to deliver the next generation of pipeline infrastructure safely and reliably. IPCE brings together the people responsible for researching, designing, regulating, constructing, operating and supplying this infrastructure.

For more information or to register, visit ipceyyc.com.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines. dmg aims to keep businesses informed and connect them with relevant communities to create vibrant marketplaces and accelerate their business through face-to-face events. dmg events organises more than 115 events across 25 countries, attracting over 650,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company’s energy portfolio includes some of the largest events in the sector, such as ADIPEC, Gastech, India Energy Week, the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

About ASME

ASME helps the global engineering community develop solutions to real world challenges. Founded in 1880 as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, ASME is a not-for-profit professional organization that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing, and skill development across all engineering disciplines, while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME codes and standards, publications, conferences, continuing education, and professional development programs provide a foundation for advancing technical knowledge and a safer world. In 2020, ASME formed the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineers (ISIE) II & III LLC, a new for-profit subsidiary to house business ventures that will bring new and innovative products, services, and technologies to the engineering community. For more information, visit www.asme.org.

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