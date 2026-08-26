Trimedx introduces agentic AI capabilities that reduce medical device cybersecurity remediation time by 75%

Indianapolis, Indiana, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trimedx has introduced new agentic AI capabilities within the TMX Protect platform that help health systems more quickly identify, prioritize, and address medical device cybersecurity risks, reducing remediation time for cybersecurity projects by 75% on average.

The new capabilities address a growing challenge for health systems: more than 50% of connectable medical devices have known critical vulnerabilities, while 99% of hospitals manage connected medical devices with known, exploited vulnerabilities. TMX Protect gives health systems greater visibility into these risks and helps cybersecurity teams determine where to focus their efforts.

TMX Protect combines extensive medical device cybersecurity data, risk intelligence, and workflow capabilities in a single platform, with up to 95% identification and matching accuracy across connected medical devices. New agentic AI capabilities allow users to interact with this intelligence using natural-language prompts, quickly surfacing the information needed to assess risk and take action. Combined with Trimedx’s medical device and vulnerability intelligence, these capabilities reduce remediation time for cybersecurity projects by 75% on average.

Healthcare cybersecurity teams can ask questions about their connected medical devices, identify which assets present the greatest risk, generate reports and risk assessments, and prioritize remediation efforts based on both cybersecurity and clinical considerations. The platform also helps organizations track remediation activities and identify appropriate mitigation strategies for vulnerabilities that may not have a manufacturer-approved patch.

"Health systems are managing an increasingly complex landscape of connected medical devices and cybersecurity threats. With more than 50% of connected medical devices having a known critical vulnerability, teams need better ways to identify and prioritize risk,” says Trimedx Chief Data and AI Officer Srilekha Akula. "The new agentic AI capabilities within TMX Protect help turn large volumes of device and vulnerability data into actionable insights, enabling teams to prioritize what matters most and take steps that strengthen security while supporting patient care."

Powered by Trimedx's extensive cybersecurity data and intelligent insights, TMX Protect helps healthcare systems move beyond simply identifying vulnerabilities to understanding risk, prioritizing action, and accelerating remediation efforts.

In addition to providing greater visibility into cybersecurity posture, TMX Protect helps cybersecurity analysts work more efficiently by streamlining risk reduction planning, improving prioritization, and accelerating access to the information needed to make effective decisions.

By combining AI-native insights with Trimedx's cybersecurity expertise and proprietary data, TMX Protect enables health systems to take a more proactive, risk-based approach to protecting connected medical devices and supporting patient care.





About Trimedx

Trimedx is an industry-leading clinical asset performance company, helping health systems transform medical devices from a cost into a source of strategic advantage. Built by providers, for providers, our experts deliver clinical engineering, clinical asset management, and cybersecurity while continuously capturing intelligence from the clinical floor. Powered by TMX—our clinical asset intelligence platform built on a service history of more than 7.4 million devices with data on 90-95% of in-use U.S. medical equipment—Trimedx turns unmatched intelligence into predictive insights that help prevent failures before they happen. The result is lower operating expenses, optimized capital investments, stronger medical device safety and security, and more resources available for patient care—because in critical environments, all systems are critical.

Attachment