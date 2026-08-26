Optimove Introduces the New OptiGenie: Natural-Language Conversational Agent Directly Inside the Platform

New York, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today launched the new OptiGenie, an in-platform AI agent that brings the natural-language capabilities of the Optimove MCP (Model Context Protocol) directly to the Optimove platform.

Announced in June 2026, the Optimove MCP is a component of Optimove AI. Optimove AI is the only marketing AI suite that works in three places: through Native AI inside the platform, the Optimove MCP outside it, and Optimove Custom Apps on top of it. The Optimove MCP lets marketers prompt Optimove from the AI tools they already use, including Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and others, with the platform executing the work and governance fully preserved.

OptiGenie, currently in closed beta, brings that same power inside the platform:

Ask anything, in plain language. Marketers from startups and big enterprises can ask OptiGenie about segments, promotions, triggers, campaigns, journeys, and platform health, or have it build components such as customer attributes, audiences, promotions, templates, campaigns, and journeys.

Full platform context, built in. Because OptiGenie lives inside Optimove, it draws on direct context from the platform environment where marketers are already working, as well as from Optimove's specialized insights, creative, and decisioning agents. An external AI assistant has to request that context; OptiGenie already holds it.

Leaves the marketer in the loop. OptiGenie turns a suggestion into a built component in the platform, then hands it back for review. It's built for human and AI collaboration and is the shortest path from an AI suggestion to execution, with a human check before anything reaches a customer.

OptiGenie is another way Optimove helps marketers be Positionless. No handing off to specialists, no waiting for them to execute. You direct, and it gets done. Simple and easy.

OptiGenie is built with the same trust and control marketers expect from Optimove:

Governance remains central. OptiGenie respects existing Optimove permissions and governance. It cannot see or do anything the marketer using it could not see or do independently.

OptiGenie respects existing Optimove permissions and governance. It cannot see or do anything the marketer using it could not see or do independently. The marketer retains final control. OptiGenie can create drafts and campaign building blocks, but every campaign still requires marketer review and approval before anything goes live.

Rapid adoption of Optimove AI through the MCP

The Optimove MCP has already driven rapid adoption of Optimove AI. In its first 5 weeks, it saw 7X week-over-week growth in usage. Since launch, teams have used it for CRM audits, cross-brand audience building, campaign drafting, daily reporting, channel performance checks, reactivation planning, segmentation strategy, and other advanced workflows. A dozen marketers across ten brands built a four-million-customer audience overnight. One operator runs a ten-brand CRM from a single chat window. Another logged more than a thousand audience checks in two weeks. Some of that work already runs unattended: for one heavy user, roughly half of all activity is now fully automated through a standing AI agent, with no person in the loop.

Optimove expects OptiGenie to see similarly strong interest as marketers bring that same way of working inside the platform itself.

“Optimove is committed to empowering marketers to do everything and be anything," said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove. "It's why we created Positionless Marketing, eliminating the handoffs of assembly-line marketing. Optimove AI went further, empowering marketers to work inside the platform, outside it, and on top of it. OptiGenie extends that so what a marketer describes takes shape in the place they are already working. The AI does the work. The marketer makes the call.”

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work: inside the platform through Native AI agents such as OptiGenie, outside it to external AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.