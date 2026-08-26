Scene Health Appoints Lisa Ritsky-Lamb as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scene Health, a leader in MedEngagement, today announced the appointment of Lisa Ritsky-Lamb as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ritsky-Lamb joins the executive leadership team as Scene Health continues to expand its impact to support true medication adherence: helping people take their medication as prescribed, every day. Medication non-adherence continues to pose a significant challenge, with the U.S. healthcare system incurring over $500 billion annually in preventable hospitalizations due to this issue. Ritsky-Lamb will lead the company's finance organization and play a pivotal role in driving the company’s next phase of strategic growth.

With more than 25 years of executive finance leadership experience across healthcare, SaaS, and technology, Ritsky-Lamb brings deep expertise in financial strategy, forecasting, mergers and acquisitions, and building high-performing finance organizations. She will partner across the organization to support Scene Health's continued growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

“I’m thrilled to join Scene Health and a team that is tackling such an important and costly challenge in healthcare,” said Ritsky-Lamb. “Scene Health has built a differentiated approach to improving medication adherence and a compelling opportunity to make a meaningful impact across healthcare. I’m looking forward to partnering with the team to build on that momentum, scale the business thoughtfully, and translate Scene Health’s strong clinical impact into sustainable growth and long-term value.”

Before joining Scene Health, Ritsky-Lamb served as Chief Financial Officer at Mytonomy, where she led the finance organization through the company's successful acquisition by Elsevier. She previously held executive finance leadership roles at Omnicell, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Cardinal Health, partnering across product, commercial, operations, and engineering organizations to improve profitability, scale high-growth businesses, and enable data-driven strategic decision-making.

”Lisa Ritsky-Lamb is the right finance leader at the right time for Scene Health. Her rich experience in leading finance across diverse healthcare organizations is a competitive advantage for the company as we scale our MedEngagement program in this phase of rapid growth.”

Scene Health is the industry leader in MedEngagement, a care model pioneered by Scene Health to move beyond traditional medication adherence using technology, human support, and validated interventions—including the gold standard, directly observed therapy. For more than a decade, Scene Health has partnered with public health departments, Medicaid and Medicare MCOs, and life science organizations across the U.S. to dramatically improve adherence rates, cost of care, and health outcomes for a wide range of diseases. For more information, contact info@scene.health



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