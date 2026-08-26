From Arctic Winters to Desert Heat: FREELANDER 8 Validates Its Global All-Terrain Performance

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER, the British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, has pushed forward the global validation program of FREELANDER 8 as preparations accelerate for its Middle East launch. After commencing mass production in China, test vehicles have been deployed in the Middle East and begun regional road testing across diverse driving environments, paving the way for the brand's upcoming event in Abu Dhabi.

Chery Group's FREELANDER 8 global validation program covers a full spectrum of climates, terrains and real-world driving scenarios. Over 1,000 test units have been deployed globally to conduct rigorous trials across regions, ranging from humid tropical environments and scorching deserts to frigid northern regions. This extensive testing verifies the model's robust adaptability to the varied operating conditions faced by international consumers.





Underpinning the FREELANDER 8's all-terrain capability is the Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS). Featuring nine terrain modes, the system supports vehicle adaptation across changing surfaces and driving conditions, bringing intelligent control to a broad range of real-world user scenarios. Equipped with a virtual central lock and rear electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD), it elevates driving confidence and stability in diverse off-road and on-road settings. Previous product validations have demonstrated FREELANDER 8's capabilities across water crossings, steep climbs, rocky terrain and paved roads, translating All-Terrain Freedom into capability that extends from everyday driving to more challenging terrain.

The Middle East marks the newest phase of FREELANDER 8's global validation roadmap. Test fleets are undergoing rigorous assessments across desert, coastal and urban landscapes, validating powertrain performance, thermal management efficiency and all-terrain reliability under the region's extreme operational demands. Targeted thermal system enhancements ensure stable performance amid persistent high temperatures, while smart technologies broaden this adaptability to daily urban use. The optional Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) system, offered in select markets, supports remote parking and vehicle recall, eliminating the need for drivers to traverse sprawling parking lots in sweltering heat.





Together, global testing and regional validation lay a solid foundation for FREELANDER 8's performance, durability and intelligent all-terrain capability. Built on the brand's three core product pillars — British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom — FREELANDER 8 represents the next chapter of Legend Reborn, combining British heritage with intelligent technology to give Freedom Seekers greater confidence across changing environments and journeys.

The upcoming Abu Dhabi Brand Launch marks a pivotal step in FREELANDER's entry into the Middle East market. This flagship event will drive forward the brand's global layout, allowing the British premium intelligent all-terrain brand to engage with regional audiences firsthand and demonstrate its latest progress in intelligent all-terrain mobility.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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