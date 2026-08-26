MotorWeek celebrates 46 seasons of maximizing your automotive dollar

OWINGS MILLS, MD, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 45 years, MotorWeek has consistently delivered timely and relevant car-buying advice to consumers. Now, with affordability being a bigger concern than ever for most Americans, Season 46 of MotorWeek will see a renewed focus on getting the most for your money when it comes to making your next car purchase.

The new season of TV’s original and longest-running automotive magazine series kicks off on Saturday, September 12 on public television stations across the country (check local PBS listings or MotorWeek.org for day and time). MotorWeek is produced and distributed by Maryland Public Television.

Season 46’s focus on frugality will include an emphasis on how to ensure your overall car ownership experience will have the least impact on your wallet as possible, particularly when it comes to car repairs and routine maintenance.

To help viewers narrow down their buying decision better than ever, a new segment, “Top of the Charts,” will feature a rundown of the five best-selling vehicles in popular consumer segments. MotorWeek host and creator John Davis notes, “The “Top of the Charts” reviews will equip prospective new car buyers with all the information they need to figure out which of the top vehicles best meets their needs in concise and comprehensive video packages.”

While environmental responsibility and the continued development of EVs remain major focuses for carmakers, more important in the coming years will be flexibility to quickly deliver vehicles that meet buyer demands, whether they’re BEVs, PHEVs, Hybrids, or powered by a traditional internal combustion engine, which still has plenty of life left.

Of course, new vehicle Road Tests remain the program’s heart and soul. Davis and the rest of the MotorWeek team will again evaluate all the new cars, trucks, and utilities hitting the market, regardless of whether they pack an engine, electric motors – or as is increasingly the case – some combination of both; hitting road, track, and trail in upwards of 150 different vehicles.

Season 46 new vehicle review highlights include Porsche’s gasoline-electric 911 Turbo S, more performance trucks from Ram for both the track and the trail, a very-welcomed hybrid version of Kia’s wildly popular Telluride SUV, the fast and furious limited-edition Aston Martin DBX S 5-door, along with the first vehicle from the latest automotive industry disruptor, the from the tires up customizable Slate pickup.

“We’ll be all over the map, and traveling all over the world, for our new car road test for MotorWeek 46. With the industry in flux, it’s going to be fascinating to see how carmakers introduce and market new designs that try to balance the dollars-and-cents realities of today’s buyers with the often-expensive requirements of regulators,” says Davis.

MotorWeek’s rotating roster of feature segments will return too, with “Over the Edge” reporter Greg Carloss hitting the historic and adventurous highways of the automotive world; lifestyle reporter Stephanie Hart delivering developments in driving and automotive safety, along with the latest in automotive technology in “FYI”; “Two Wheelin” reporter Brian Robinson looking for the curviest roads possible on the latest motorcycles; while Jessica Ray is sharing her automotive knowledge with informative “Did You Know” segments. The “AutoWorld” segment will continue to explore the ever-evolving world of alternative fuels and electrification.

For viewers looking to get the most out of their current rides, the “Your Drive” quartet of car care experts will be featured weekly, with advice to help make sure your daily driver lasts as long as possible.

Audra Fordin, founder and CEO of Women Auto Know, seeks to empower people of all ages with the automotive knowledge they need to be safe, confident, and knowledgeable drivers, passengers, and automotive consumers. Daniel Maffett, a seasoned resto-mod veteran and designer of numerous SEMA car builds, brings his artistic eye to MotorWeek, showing the right way to upgrade your ride. Logan McCombs, who’s never run into something he couldn’t make better with a few tools in his hands, focuses on general maintenance topics and DIY performance upgrades. And 15-year-old gearhead Giuseppe Iatarola adds a dimension to MotorWeek like no other.

All Season 46 segments, including road tests, lifestyle, entertainment, and safety features, will continue to be available in the palm of your hand through the MotorWeek app. A free download from your favorite app store, it also doubles as a handy guide to all the new and used clean-fuel vehicles available, under the “Explore” tab.

Winner of dozens of prestigious automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek is currently on 320 PBS channels with a market coverage of 86% nationwide. Viewers can find the days and times their local public television station airs MotorWeek by going to the station listings page on motorweek.org. Episodes can also be streamed 24/7 on the free PBS app, on PBS Living (a Prime Video channel), and Tubi. Spanish-language viewers can once again catch MotorWeek on V-me.

Program excerpts are available at pbs.org/motorweek and MotorWeek’s YouTube Channel, youtube.com/motorweek , with nearly three million views per month. Viewers can also follow MotorWeek on Facebook and Instagram, as well as download complete shows on iTunes.

MotorWeek is also now offering both archived and new episodes of the series on the new automotive video and community app DRIVEN. The free app can be downloaded from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

MotorWeek is nationally sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper and TireRack.com.

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