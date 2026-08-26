Palmetto Publishing Releases Louis L.C. Steede's New Spiritual Framework Book HUUman Alignment

Charleston, SC, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released HUUman Alignment, a new book by Louis L.C. Steede. Subtitled Book 1, Remembrance, Responsibility, and the Restoration of Proper Order, the work presents a spiritual framework for individuals who have achieved external success yet recognize that lasting fulfillment cannot be found through achievement alone. Instead, the book invites readers to rediscover the deeper foundation from which authentic purpose, leadership, and inner peace naturally arise.

The book opens with a proposition that challenges conventional self-help thinking. Rather than encouraging readers to become someone new, Steede invites them to remember what they have always been. The central thesis holds that human beings do not possess a Soul as one possesses an object or achievement. Rather, each person is Soul, expressing through human experience. From this foundation, Steede introduces the Seven Laws of HUUman Alignment, a practical framework for restoring proper internal order and transforming the way individuals relate to ego, fear, leadership, relationships, and everyday decisions. The work integrates spiritual philosophy with practical application, offering readers a disciplined path toward greater clarity, responsibility, and alignment.

At the heart of the book lies a tension familiar to many accomplished professionals. Years of conditioning, external validation, and identification with the ego can gradually obscure the deeper awareness that once existed naturally. Steede explores how this inversion of identity creates an ongoing sense of separation—not because anything is fundamentally broken, but because proper order has been forgotten. As that separation grows, it influences leadership, relationships, decision-making, and the overall quality of life. HUUman Alignment proposes that genuine transformation begins not by adding something new, but by restoring what has always been present.

Louis L.C. Steede stated, "The world does not need more reaction. It needs alignment. During more than four decades of leadership in the medical and technical industries, I witnessed extraordinary people accomplish remarkable professional success while still searching for something achievement alone could never provide. This book is an invitation to remember our true nature, restore proper internal order, and lead our lives from that deeper awareness."

The book enters a marketplace familiar with influential works such as The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle and The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer. While resonating with readers drawn to contemplative philosophy and spiritual growth, HUUman Alignment distinguishes itself through its structured framework and its emphasis on responsibility, conscious leadership, and practical daily application. Rather than offering another philosophy to adopt, it provides a disciplined process for living from an awareness that transcends the ego while remaining fully engaged in everyday life.

HUUman Alignment is available for purchase online at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and major online booksellers. For more information about the author and HUUman Alignment, please visit any of their social media platforms.

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About the Author: Louis L.C. Steede brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the medical and technical industries. Throughout his career, he has combined technical precision, entrepreneurial leadership, and a lifelong dedication to spiritual inquiry. This unique integration of professional experience and contemplative understanding positions him as a distinctive voice at the intersection of conscious leadership, practical philosophy, and spiritual development.

His writing emerged from a simple yet profound realization: lasting transformation does not come from becoming someone else, but from remembering who we truly are. HUUman Alignment: Book 1—Remembrance, Responsibility, and the Restoration of Proper Order reflects decades of reflection on identity, awareness, free will, responsibility, and the restoration of proper internal order. Rather than presenting another self-improvement methodology, the book offers readers a framework for recognizing themselves as Soul expressing through human experience and living from that awareness with clarity, compassion, responsibility, and purpose. His voice is reflective yet grounded, drawing comparisons to the contemplative depth of Eckhart Tolle and Michael A. Singer while offering the structural clarity found in modern personal development.



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