Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2026 results. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Wednesday, September 9, at 4:00 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q3-2026 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Date : Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time : 4:00 PM Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738 Live audio webcast : Register!

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK

Availability dates : September 10 to September 26, 2026 Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264 Access code : 23376 #

2026 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS

4th quarter : Wednesday, December 9, 2026

For further information:

Yan Lapointe

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

