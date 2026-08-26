Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2026 results. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.
The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Wednesday, September 9, at 4:00 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.
Q3-2026 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|Date
|:
|Wednesday, September 9, 2026
|Time
|:
|4:00 PM
|Dial-in numbers
|:
|1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
|Live audio webcast
|:
|Register!
CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
|Availability dates
|:
|September 10 to September 26, 2026
|Access telephone numbers
|:
|1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
|Access code
|:
|23376 #
2026 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
|4th quarter
|:
|Wednesday, December 9, 2026
For further information:
Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc