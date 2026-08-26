Dana Flanagan Launches Capital Society, a Private Business Society Connecting Founders, CEOs, Investors and Global Business Leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic advisor, entrepreneur and business connector Dana Flanagan has announced the launch of Capital Society, a private business society designed to bring accomplished founders, CEOs, investors, capital professionals, family office principals and business leaders into a highly curated ecosystem built around relationships, access and opportunity.





Capital Society was created around a simple belief: the right relationship can change the trajectory of a business.

Unlike traditional networking organizations, Capital Society focuses on intentional curation. Members are selected not only for what they are seeking, but also for the relationships, expertise, resources and opportunities they can contribute.

“Most networking leaves the right connection to chance,” said Flanagan. “I want to understand what people are building, what they need, what they bring to the table and who they need to know, and then intentionally connect those dots.”

The Society expands the traditional definition of capital through four pillars: financial capital, relationship capital, intellectual capital and opportunity capital.

Members may be seeking investors and capital relationships, strategic partnerships, clients, business opportunities, international expansion, specialized expertise, visibility or access to new markets and networks. At the same time, every member is expected to bring value into the ecosystem.

“The strongest rooms aren’t filled with people simply asking what they can get,” Flanagan said. “They’re filled with people who understand both what they need and what they can bring. That’s when a network becomes an ecosystem.”

Members connect through a private community, curated introductions, Capital Tables, virtual member conversations and four annual in-person experiences.

Capital Society is not a brokerage or fundraising service, and membership does not guarantee financing or specific business outcomes. Its purpose is to create a trusted environment where relevant relationships and opportunities can develop through genuine mutual alignment.





Applications are now open for qualified founders, CEOs, investors, capital professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders. Membership is private and subject to application and approval.

To learn more or apply, visit JoinCapitalSociety.com.

About Capital Society

Capital Society is a private business society founded by Dana Flanagan and built around financial, relationship, intellectual and opportunity capital. The Society connects accomplished business leaders through curated relationships, strategic opportunities and high-level experiences.