Associa’s Crystal Webb Named to 2026 CAI Keystone Emerging Leaders Under 40 Class

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to announce that Crystal Webb, regional human resources manager, has been named to the 2026 Community Associations Institute Keystone Emerging Leaders Under 40 class.

This annual recognition honors rising professionals who are making a meaningful impact today while helping shape the future of the community association industry. Webb’s selection reflects her commitment to employee success, professional growth, and collaborative leadership.

Since joining Associa in 2023, Webb has become a trusted advocate for employees and a dedicated leader focused on creating a positive workplace experience. Through her involvement with CAI, she has expanded her understanding of the community management profession and strengthened her ability to support the teams who serve Associa-managed communities every day.

In her role, Webb helps foster a workplace culture rooted in connection, service and continuous growth. Her work supports employees across the organization and contributes to Associa’s broader mission of bringing positive impact and meaningful value to the communities it serves.

“Crystal’s dedication to employees and her commitment to continuous growth reflect the leadership qualities that help move our company and industry forward,” said Chelle O'Keefe, chief human resources officer at Associa. “We are proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition and the positive impact she continues to make across our organization.”

The CAI Keystone Emerging Leaders Under 40 recognition highlights professionals who demonstrate leadership, service and a strong commitment to the future of the community association industry.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939