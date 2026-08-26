Fellow's New Governance Suite Brings Compliance-Grade Controls to AI Meeting Notes

New compliance portal, password-protected recaps, and consent capture give organizations control over sensitive conversations without losing the intelligence AI meeting notes provide

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fellow, the AI meeting assistant built from the ground up with privacy and security in mind, today announced a set of governance capabilities designed to help teams capture, control, and act on their most important conversations.

The announcement includes a compliance portal for organization-wide meeting oversight, consent capture for auto-recorded meetings, and password-protected meeting recaps, joining existing security controls in Fellow, such as transcript redaction and Zero-Day Retention (ZDR).

Together, the capabilities are built for teams that need both intelligence and governance, without forcing a compromise between the two.





Most AI assistants are built to capture everything and retain it indefinitely - a model that creates real exposure for any organization handling sensitive information. Fellow's approach treats governance as a first-class feature rather than a bolt-on: controls are configurable at the workspace level, so a compliance team can set the rules once and have them applied consistently across every team and business unit.

“Companies across every industry are realizing they shouldn’t have to choose between getting real value from AI and maintaining control of their data,” said Aydin Mirzaee, CEO and Co-Founder at Fellow. “These controls mean governance and compliance teams get the oversight they need, and employees get an AI meeting assistant that actually saves them time.”

Oversight Built for Compliance Teams

Fellow's compliance portal gives compliance teams a single place to search, review, flag, and audit the meetings recorded across a workspace, independent of what individual employees choose to share. AI trackers surface potential concerns such as confidential business information or personally identifiable information (PII), so reviewers can focus on what matters instead of reviewing every meeting. Every review action, comment, dismissal, and redaction is logged, and redactions are always visible rather than silent, creating a documented record for audit and review.

Consent, Captured Before the Meeting Starts

Fellow has introduced consent capture, giving attendees the option to agree to or decline meeting recording before joining. The feature addresses a growing compliance requirement: many jurisdictions and industries now require documented consent before a conversation can be recorded, and without it, organizations risk both legal exposure and attendee trust. Meeting organizers receive a real-time notification if any attendee declines, and every response, whether consent or decline, is logged in the meeting's activity record. Consent capture is available today for Microsoft 365 users.

Recaps, Locked Down to the Right Audience

Fellow now supports password protection for meeting recaps. The feature closes a common exposure point: recap links are frequently forwarded or shared beyond the original meeting invite, and without a password, anyone holding the link can view its contents, including client details, deal terms, or other sensitive discussion. Enterprise plan administrators can extend this protection organization-wide, requiring a password on every public recap.

Retention and Transcript Controls

Organizations that want to retain institutional knowledge without keeping a verbatim record can use Fellow's decoupled retention model, deleting raw recordings and transcripts on a defined schedule while keeping AI-generated summaries longer. Transcript redaction can strip names, account numbers, confidential information, or flagged terms from a transcript automatically or on manual compliance review before it's shared. Zero-Day Retention (ZDR) can be configured in Fellow so that source recordings and transcripts are never retained after processing, and may reduce the volume of retained records subject to discovery" while preserving AI-generated notes where appropriate.

All of it is backed by SOC 2 Type II certification, and Fellow does not train AI models on customer data.

These capabilities are available today to Fellow customers. Compliance and security documentation, including Fellow's SOC 2 Type II report and HIPAA documentation, is available for review through Fellow's trust center at trust.fellow.ai.

Fellow's governance features are designed to support customers' compliance programs and do not constitute legal or regulatory advice. Availability of specific capabilities, including transcript redaction and consent capture, depends on plan and configuration.

About Fellow

Fellow is the AI meeting assistant built for the strict requirements of regulated industries and organizations where privacy, security, and data governance matter most. Fellow helps organizations capture, control, and act on their most important conversations, with security and governance controls designed to support compliance programs across organizations of every size. Fellow is SOC 2 Type II certified, HIPAA compliant, and connects natively to 50+ tools, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Claude, Glean, Global Relay, Salesforce, and HubSpot. Users can learn more at fellow.ai.





Contact

Head of Marketing

Manuela Barcenas

Fellow

manuela@fellow.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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