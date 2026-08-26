Moomoo Canada Crowns Winner of Inaugural Canada’s Top Trader Competition in Partnership with Nasdaq

Image 1 Michael Arbus, CEO of Moomoo Financial Canada and the winner of the Canada’s Top Trader competition, Dinghao Zhang at the Moomoo Store at CF Markville, located in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo Financial Canada has announced the winner of its inaugural Canada's Top Trader Competition, the country's first live, real-money national trading competition held in partnership with Nasdaq. Running from June 1 to July 31, 2026, the competition attracted more than 8,000 registered participants from across the country and generated the highest trading activity in Moomoo Financial Canada’s history.

Over two months, investors competed using their own capital in live markets while tracking their performance on a national leaderboard. The competition brought together participants from coast to coast, highlighting Canadians’ growing interest in self-directed investing and financial education.

Following the competition, Dinghao Zhang of Thunderbay, Ontario earned the title of Canada’s Top Trader 2026, achieving a 4,972% return to secure first place among thousands of participants. In recognition of the achievement, the winner’s name will be showcased on the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite billboard in New York City’s Times Square, celebrating Canada’s top trader on one of the world’s most recognizable financial stages.

"This competition surpassed our expectations, bringing together more than 8,000 Canadians from across the country to learn, compete and engage with markets,” said Michael Arbus, Chief Executive Officer of Moomoo Financial Canada. "The overwhelming response and record trading activity demonstrate the growing demand for accessible investing tools and financial education. We are proud to have created an experience that empowered investors of all levels while fostering a strong investing community."

Dinghao added, “Winning Canada’s Top Trader Competition is an incredible honour. Competing alongside thousands of investors from across the country challenged me to stay disciplined, trust my strategy, and continue learning. I am grateful to have been part of an experience that celebrates investing and inspires more Canadians to build confidence in the markets.”

The strong response to the inaugural competition is setting the stage for the second Canada’s Top Trader Competition, launching this September and running through November 2026. The next edition will once again give Canadians an opportunity to put their trading strategies to the test in live markets while connecting with a growing community of self-directed investors.

The new competition is set to launch on September 1, 2026, and will offer participants a chance to win a new Tesla Model 3. Canadians can begin pre-registration today at https://www.moomoo.com/ca/competition/top-trader2 .

Highlights from the Inaugural Competition

More than 8,000 registered participants

40% of participants represented cities such as Toronto and Vancouver

SpaceX and NVIDIA were the most traded stocks amongst the participants

Canada's first live, real-money national trading competition in partnership with Nasdaq

$1,000,000 CAD prize pool awarded





As Moomoo Financial Canada looks ahead to the second edition, Canada’s Top Trader reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to making investing more accessible through innovative technology, investor education and community engagement. By bringing Canadians together to learn, compete and participate in live markets, the competition aims to foster greater confidence and engagement among today’s self-directed investors.

More details about the second Canada’s Top Trader Competition is available at https://www.moomoo.com/ca/competition/top-trader2 .

About Moomoo Financial Canada

Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. is an award-winning trading platform built to democratize access to professional-grade tools, real-time market data, and advanced analytics typically associated with institutional trading environments. Named by Benzinga as the #1 U.S. Stock Trading Platform for Canadians, the platform helps active and self-directed investors see market signals sooner and act with more confidence.

Regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. is an affiliate of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), a global fintech company serving more than 30 million users worldwide.

Learn more at www.moomoo.ca .

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Media Contact:

Carlee Snyder

pr@us.moomoo.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6966643-8df5-447b-b3b7-a6ae951fc0ec