AMI-audio announces new and returning programs and podcasts for 2026-27 broadcast season

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From exploring life as a member of the disability community to the latest in audiobooks and how Canada is faring as a nation set to be fully accessible by 2040, AMI announces its AMI-audio lineup for a 2026-27 broadcast season that includes new and returning favourites.

Highlights of the AMI-audio schedule include the debut of new series Access in Progress (working title) hosted by disability advocates Bean Gill and Marco Pasqua; a new season of Reflections, hosted by Ramya Amuthan; and the return of the wildly successful daily technology program Double Tap, hosted by Steven Scott and Shaun Preece.

“We continue to offer our audience a wide range of topics to listen to,” said Andy Frank, Manager of AMI-audio. “With Bean Gill and Marco Pasqua at the helm, Access in Progress is a must-listen for Canadians—whether they identify as members of the disability community or not—as this country strives to be truly barrier-free by 2040.”

The 2026-27 AMI-audio schedule launches on Tuesday, September 1.

New to AMI-audio

Access in Progress (working title), Tuesday to Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by disability advocates Bean Gill (Push) and Marco Pasqua and with contributions by John Loeppky (History in 60), Access in Progress explores what needs to happen to make Canada barrier-free to members of the disability community by 2040. Access in Progress debuts October 6. Available as an audio podcast.

Returning programming on AMI-audio

Double Tap, daily at Noon Eastern

Tune in daily for new episodes of Double Tap for discussions, led by Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, on news, reviews and technology stories of interest to people who are members of the blind, partially sighted and disability community. Available as an audio podcast and video podcast on YouTube.

Reflections, daily at 1 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by Ramya Amuthan (Kelly & Ramya), Season 2 of Reflections listens in on how we make sense of the world, through conversation and the lens of lived experience, weaving our questions with your stories. Contributors to Reflections include Kelly MacDonald, Grant Hardy, Joeita Gupta, Beth Deer, Jennie Bovard, Jacob Shymanski and Nisreen Abdel-Majid. Available as an audio podcast.

My Life in Books with Red Széll, daily at 2 p.m. Eastern

Join broadcaster Red Széll for Season 5 of My Life in Books with Red Széll, featuring one-on-one interviews with audiobook authors who discuss their life, works and three books that have resonated with them. Available as an audio podcast.

Para Sport Nation, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 3 p.m. Eastern

Para Sport Nation is where elite competition meets real stories from the world of para sport. Hosted by Paralympian Nathan Clement and Alex Smyth, each Season 3 episode dives into the athletes, events and moments shaping adaptive sport in Canada and beyond. Available as an audio podcast.

Podcast Roundup, Tuesday to Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by Alex Smyth, Podcast Roundup—available from September 1 until October 6—revisits past episodes of your favourite AMI podcasts.

Our Community, daily at 4 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by AMI’s Jeff Ryman, each episode of Our Community highlights the people, places and organizations that have made life more enjoyable for Canadians with a disability.

Audiobook Café, daily at 5 p.m. Eastern

Season 2 of Audiobook Café—hosted by Jacob Shymanski and Andrika De Lanerolle—lets you know about great new content in the audiobook realm with help from authors, listeners and regular contributors. Available as an audio podcast.

Returning AMI-audio podcasts

Disability Rights, and Wrongs: The David Lepodcast

Released every three weeks, outspoken disability rights advocate David Lepofsky and Jacob Shymanski welcome guests to discuss the latest in disability rights … and wrongs.

Download AMI-audio podcasts from your favourite podcasting platform.

Find AMI-audio in your area.

Stream AMI-audio programming anytime on AMI+.

Follow AMI on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

About AMI

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services—AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French—and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

For media inquiries and information, please contact:

Greg David

Communications Specialist

Accessible Media Inc.

Greg.David@ami.ca

647-417-0631