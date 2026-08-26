Actelis Strengthens Engagements with U.S. Military Networking Leaders at TechNet Augusta, to Advance Network Modernization and Cyber Resilience

Sunnyvale, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT, military, government, and broadband applications, participated recently in AFCEA TechNet Augusta, one of the premier U.S. defense and industry events focused on military cyber, network modernization, and “C5ISR” (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance).

The event brought together organizations and leaders from across the U.S. Army's communications, cyber, network operations communities, providing a firsthand look at the priorities driving military network modernization efforts.

Throughout the conference, Actelis engaged with representatives from across Army organizations, federal systems integrators, and technology partners in discussions aimed at supporting mission-critical communications infrastructure. A common theme was echoed; Actelis can assist the Army’s goal to modernize communications and network infrastructure faster, make them more secure and cost-effective, by making maximum use of existing assets and infrastructure. This engagement comes amid a sharp expansion in federal investment in network modernization: the U.S. Department of Defense has requested $42.7 billion in fiscal year 2026 funding for C5ISR-related programs alone, an 11.4% increase over fiscal year 2025.1

Actelis' solutions, delivering fiber-grade performance over existing wireline infrastructure, was identified as a practical approach for supporting the military evolving operational requirements, while reducing deployment complexity and dependence on new infrastructure construction.

The event also strengthened Actelis' relationships with systems integrators and technology partners serving defense customers. Discussions explored opportunities to support Army and broader Department of War networking initiatives, including base modernization projects, secure communications infrastructure, and mission-critical connectivity requirements.

"What's encouraging is how practical the conversations are now," says Jason Chasse, VP of Federal and Military Sales at Actelis. “We are solving real networking challenges that military organizations are facing today, in hours, days and weeks versus outdated practices taking months and years to complete. The cost savings are dramatic, but our ability to provide secure network connectivity in such a short period of time to support the Army’s mission is what separates Actelis from other traditional solutions. We look forward to expanding our support of defense initiatives across all DoW organizations, federal system integrators and industry partners in the future," said Chasse.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxhq.com

1 U.S. Department of Defense FY2026 budget request for C5ISR-related programs totals $42.7 billion, an 11.4% increase over FY2025. Frost & Sullivan, "US C5ISR Funding Reaches $42.7 Billion as AI, Open Architectures, and Next-Generation Technologies Reshape Defense Modernization," June 18, 2026, https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-c5isr-funding-reaches-42-7-billion-as-ai-open-architectures-and-next-generation-technologies-reshape-defense-modernization-302804766.html.