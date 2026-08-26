FIELDBOSS Brings "Unfair Advantage" to NAEC 2026: A Half-Day Reckoning on AI for Elevator Contractors, Before the Show Floor Opens

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Complimentary pre-day event in Chicago is nearing capacity as FIELDBOSS provides elevator contractor owners and back-office staff with real benchmark data and a governance framework for AI ahead of the industry's largest annual gathering.

FIELDBOSS, the field service platform built specifically for HVAC and elevator contractors, today announced Unfair Advantage, a complimentary half-day session held ahead of the 2026 NAEC Convention & Expo. The event runs Monday, September 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago, immediately preceding NAEC's four-day convention (September 28 to October 1), which draws roughly 2,000 elevator industry owners and professionals each year. Seats are limited, and registration is nearing capacity ahead of the September 28 date.

Most contractors will spend NAEC week hearing about AI in the abstract: threats to headcount, features to chase, trends to react to. Unfair Advantage takes a different approach. It opens with real benchmark data on where elevator contractors stand today, shows working AI agents performing real service work live, and closes with an independent look at the governance decisions that separate contractors building real business value from those quietly losing it.

"If you're running this business, this is the one morning at NAEC worth clearing your calendar for," said Jonathan Taub, President, FIELDBOSS. "This isn't a product pitch dressed up as education. It's real insight for the owners and the people who run the business day to day, and they'll walk out with a clear answer on where they stand and what to do next.”

The morning is built for elevator contractor owners and the back-office teams who keep them running: principals weighing what AI means for the value of their business, controllers and finance leads deciding what to automate and what not to, service coordinators and dispatchers working the gap between field and office, and operations managers deciding what technology to trust with all of it.

Corey Barss, VP of Operations, opens with the numbers, alongside Jeff Winters, Chief Product Officer, who brings the live demonstrations. “You need to see exactly where you stand before you can have any real conversation about where you’re headed,” Barss said. Jonathan Taub leads the second session with Jeff Henry, a FIELDBOSS consultant, on what AI can take off the back-office’s plate and what has to stay in human hands. The morning closes with an outside view from George Brown and Dana Willmer, co-founders of Partner Economics, a third-party advisory firm with three decades of combined experience benchmarking partner profitability across the Microsoft and Google ecosystems, on the mistakes that cost contractors the most and the decisions that build lasting value instead.

An unfair advantage isn't something you wait for. It's something you walk in with.

Registration and What Comes Next

Happening during the National Association of Elevator Contractors' annual convention, Unfair Advantage is complimentary for everyone in the elevator industry, NAEC attendee or not, but seats are going fast, and the room is close to full. Contractors planning to attend NAEC 2026 are encouraged to register now at Unfair Advantage: NAEC Pre-Day, to hold a spot for themselves and their team.

The conversation doesn't end when the pre-day session does. FIELDBOSS is running a webinar series to support NAEC 2026, covering topics from IoT-driven predictive uptime to a closer look at the AI agents already live in FIELDBOSS. Details on the full series are available on the registration page.

About FIELDBOSS

FIELDBOSS is the field service platform built specifically for HVAC and elevator contractors who refuse to run their business on guesswork. It connects dispatch, inspections, compliance, job costing, payroll, and reporting into one system that reflects how the work actually gets done, in the field and in the office. Backed by ERP-grade financial alignment and delivered by people who understand the realities of service operations, FIELDBOSS helps contractors tighten control, protect margins, and scale without losing visibility. AI and automation are applied with discipline to strengthen decision-making and efficiency, never to replace skilled people or patch weak processes. Trusted by contractors across the globe, FIELDBOSS is the operational backbone companies rely on to grow with confidence and compete at a higher level.