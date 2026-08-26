Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

26 August 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 26 August 2026 the Company purchased 207,179 ordinary shares at a price of 30.25 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 374,108,255 ordinary shares of one pence each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.  

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 374,108,255.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

 

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		 

aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525

 

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • August 25, 2026 11:24 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Net Asset Value(s)

    25 August 2026 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) NAV announcement As at close of business on 21 August 2026, the unaudited ex-dividend Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT...

    Read More
    Net Asset Value(s)
  • August 19, 2026 11:48 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    19 August 2026 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) Purchase of shares for cancellation Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 19 August 2026 the Company purchased 114,066 ordinary...

    Read More
    Transaction in Own Shares
 