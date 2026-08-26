51/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

 | Source: Trifork Group AG Trifork Group AG

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 26 August 2026

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 51/2026

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAnja Monrad
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairperson of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
110.229,086
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price
Total volume: 9,086
Average price: DKK 110.22
Total value: DKK 1,001,423
e)Date of the transaction26 August 2026
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)



1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
109.00
110.00
111.98		5,000
2,735
7,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price
Total volume: 14,735
Average price: DKK 110.60
Total value: DKK 1,629,710
e)Date of the transaction24 August 2026
25 August 2026
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

 

Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.

Learn more at trifork.com

Attachment


Tags

Trifork Software Nasdaq IT

Attachments

CA_51_2026_PDMR
GlobeNewswire

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