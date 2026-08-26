51/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 26 August 2026
Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 51/2026
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anja Monrad
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairperson of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|110.22
|9,086
|d)
|Aggregated information
—
Aggregated volume —
Price
Total volume: 9,086
Average price: DKK 110.22
Total value: DKK 1,001,423
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 August 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|109.00
110.00
111.98
|5,000
2,735
7,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
—
Aggregated volume —
Price
Total volume: 14,735
Average price: DKK 110.60
Total value: DKK 1,629,710
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 August 2026
25 August 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.
Learn more at trifork.com
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