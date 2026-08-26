PURE HomeRiver Deepens Its Commitment to AppFolio to Power the Next Phase of Its Growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, announced that PURE HomeRiver Property Management has renewed its commitment to AppFolio, establishing it as PURE HomeRiver's single platform of choice.

Formed through the merger of PURE Property Management and HomeRiver Group, PURE HomeRiver now operates in 35 states. The company has run on AppFolio since 2020 and upgraded to AppFolio Plus in 2022 as its portfolio and footprint expanded. The renewal aims to consolidate the 40,000+ properties PURE HomeRiver manages today onto a single platform, with capacity to support the company's anticipated growth to 60,000.

“We’ve been dedicated to unifying operations and standardizing processes to create simplified resident, owner, and manager experiences that deliver results,” said Joseph Polverari, Co-founder and CEO of PURE HomeRiver. “In building our technology stack to support that scale, AppFolio was the only clear option for the phase we’re in. One source of truth clarifies the path to performance across every market we’re in today, and in the future.”

“PURE HomeRiver has grown through the same discipline we see in the strongest operators: one platform, one source of truth, so performance doesn’t slow down as the portfolio expands,” said Marcy Campbell, Chief Revenue Officer at AppFolio. “As they scale toward managing 60,000 properties, AppFolio is the constant. That’s the kind of partnership we’re building with operators at every stage of growth.”

As real estate operators consolidate their technology stacks to drive greater impact across their portfolio, more are choosing AppFolio as the platform they build on for the long term, freeing their teams to focus on the outcomes that matter most to residents, owners, and investors.

About PURE HomeRiver Property Management

PURE HomeRiver is the nation’s largest third-party property management company for single-family rental (SFR) properties. Formed through the merger of PURE Property Management and HomeRiver Group, the company manages more than 40,000 properties across 35+ states. Led by a team of experienced industry leaders and seasoned technology innovators, PURE HomeRiver combines national scale with local expertise and proprietary AI-native technology to balance investor success with resident satisfaction, creating simplified experiences that deliver results. Learn more at www.purehomeriver.com .

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

Media Contacts

For PURE HomeRiver: media@purehomeriver.com

For AppFolio: appfolio@missionnorth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ee3d025-bd92-4f4f-a75b-d8be05b4a24c