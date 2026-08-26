Connections Live 2026 Showcases How Modernized Platforms, Connected Workflows, and AI Are Reshaping Convenience Retail

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connections Live 2026, hosted by PDI Technologies, brought together more than 1,100 leaders, operators, and technology experts from the convenience retail, petroleum wholesale, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) ecosystem. The attendees explored how connected technology, embedded intelligence, and customer-driven innovation are helping businesses navigate an increasingly complex operating environment.

“Connections Live 2026 demonstrated how years of investments in modernization, convergence, and innovation are helping customers operate more efficiently, make better decisions, and respond faster to change,” said Jimmy Frangis, Chief Executive Officer, PDI Technologies. “We're excited by the progress we’ve made and energized by the conversations we’re having with customers about their priorities, challenges, and what's next for the industry.”

Highlights from Connections Live 2026

Exclusive access to AI-infused experiences powered by PDIQ, PDI’s embedded intelligence framework

Expanded capabilities delivered through MyPDI, bringing together PDI products, data, insights, and workflows

New innovations across Retail Site Management, Wholesale Petroleum Management, loyalty, payments, reporting, security, and point-of-sale (POS) solutions

Real-world examples of connected workflows that reduce complexity and improve business performance

“Our customers care about outcomes—faster period close workflows, optimized inventory levels, engagement program growth, and visibility into the performance of the products and offerings that drive business success,” said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer, PDI Technologies. “One of the most valuable parts of Connections Live is the opportunity to spend time with customers, hear their feedback firsthand, and see how they’re navigating change. Through conversations like these and innovations such as PDIQ, we’re turning customer feedback into capabilities that help teams work smarter with the solutions they already use every day.”

Throughout four days of learning and networking, attendees explored product demonstrations across the PDI portfolio, connected with PDI experts and builders, and engaged with sponsors and exhibitors representing the broader convenience ecosystem. From hands-on technology demonstrations to peer networking opportunities, Connections Live reinforced the value of sharing ideas to solve real business challenges and reshape the future of convenience retail.

The conference also featured customer discussions on turning data into action. During the opening General Session, Rick Rigby, Chief Technology Officer, Atlantis Management Group, shared how greater access to trusted data, workflow automation, and AI-assisted capabilities can help teams make decisions with more confidence.

“One of the biggest opportunities for us has been putting trusted data into the hands of more people across the business,” said Rigby. “As we’ve worked with PDI on reporting, workflow automation, and AI-driven capabilities, we’ve been able to reduce manual effort, gain better insight, and help teams make decisions with greater confidence.”

As Connections Live 2026 concluded, PDI announced that Connections Live 2027 will take place from August 29 – September 1, 2027, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado, with pre-registration now open.

About PDI Technologies

PDI Technologies, Inc. provides solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By “Connecting Convenience” across the globe, PDI helps businesses modernize operations and converge systems to increase productivity and engage customers faster. Now with PDIQ, PDI is embedding AI into trusted workflows so teams can work smarter, make better decisions, and accelerate innovation. From large-scale ERP and logistics to loyalty, payments, and cybersecurity, PDI delivers the intelligence needed to win in a rapidly changing world. Visit pditechnologies.com.

About Connections Live

Presented annually by PDI Technologies, Connections Live is the industry’s premier training and networking event for fuel, convenience, and retail professionals. Connections Live features in‑person education, hands‑on training, and expansive networking opportunities designed to accelerate innovation across the convenience ecosystem. To learn more and pre-register for Connections Live 2027 (August 29 – September 1 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado), visit here.