Galvanick and Carahsoft Partner to Bring OT Threat Detection to the Public Sector

Distribution Partnership Brings Galvanick's OT Security Platform to Government

Agencies to Detect Adversary Pre-Positioning in U.S. Critical Infrastructure

SEATTLE and RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanick , the operational technology (OT) cybersecurity company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Galvanick's Master Government Aggregator®, making the Galvanick platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

"Adversaries are already inside American critical infrastructure, and they are counting on defenders being too slow to find them," said Joshua Steinman, CEO and Co-Founder of Galvanick. "Partnering with Carahsoft gives Government agencies the ability to detect threats, in minutes instead of months. Now, Government customers can purchase Galvanick, which deploys in hours, through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and the contract vehicles Government buyers already use."

State-backed threat actors pre-position themselves inside our nation’s industrial base and critical infrastructure, using living-off-the-land techniques that evade network-only monitoring. According to Google Mandiant, 99% of attacker activity in OT intrusions occurs on endpoints, where traditional network-only security tools lack visibility. Federal mandates, including OMB's M-26-14 logging requirements, are raising the bar for what agencies must capture and correlate across their operational environments.

Galvanick closes that gap. The platform functions as an OT Security Operations Center in a box: it passively ingests endpoint, network, infrastructure and application data, correlates thousands of would-be alerts into a small number of fully investigated findings and pushes enriched findings to the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) agencies already operate. Galvanick's endpoint sensing is user-mode only with no kernel access, built for the constraints of industrial environments. The platform was founded by the team that built Amazon's industrial security program, and Boeing runs the full platform across multiple facilities.

"Government agencies need proven solutions that strengthen the security of critical infrastructure while remaining easy to procure," said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "We are pleased to partner with Galvanick to add its innovative OT detection platform to our portfolio. Together with our reseller partners, we are helping Federal, State and Local agencies gain the visibility and rapid threat detection capabilities they need to better protect OT environments from today's evolving cyber threats."

Galvanick's platform is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or Galvanick@carahsoft.com . Learn more about Galvanick’s solutions here .

About Galvanick

Galvanick is an operational technology cybersecurity company. Founded in 2021 by veterans of Amazon's industrial security program and the U.S. National Security Council; Galvanick protects industrial infrastructure against modern cyber threats. The company is headquartered in Seattle with an office in Los Angeles. galvanick.com

Contact

Dan Skinner

Head of Government GTM

Dan@Galvanick.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .