Race Communications Announces Multimillion-Dollar Investment to Bring 100% Fiber Internet to Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Race Communications today announced plans to expand its leading privately held 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network to the City of Dinuba, continuing the company’s rapid growth across California. Expected to connect 4,000 homes and businesses throughout the city to future-proof fiber-optic internet, the multimillion-dollar private investment will better equip thousands for online work, play, and school.

Building upon the company’s more than $200 million California expansion, construction throughout Dinuba is anticipated to begin this fall. Residents interested in construction updates or learning more about Race's services can visit Race.com.

“Expanding into Dinuba is an exciting step forward for Race as we continue to grow across California and Tulare County,” said Raul Alcaraz, Race Communications CEO. “It’s clear that Race is committed to delivering fast, reliable internet. We’re determined to bring as many cities as possible the connectivity they need to thrive whether at work or at home, and Dinuba won’t be left behind.”

Soon to be powered by a true fiber infrastructure, Dinuba’s homes and businesses will gain access to more consumer choice, leading to better pricing, better customer service, and a better experience online. Race’s 10 gigabit, symmetrical upload and download speeds lay a stronger foundation for Dinuba’s future growth.

Connected and powered by a California-based team, Race now delivers reliable 100% fiber internet to more than 50 California markets. Across California, Race has invested more than $650 million and has an additional investment of more than $200 million underway for 2026 to build out the company’s all-fiber network and accelerate local connectivity and economic growth.

Residents interested in construction updates or learning more about Race's services can visit Race.com.

About Race Communications

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology. As California’s leading privately held 100% FTTH provider, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $650 million. For more information, please visit Race.com or call 877.722.3833.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

katie@runswitchpr.com

502.821.6784