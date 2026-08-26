ShareMyToolbox Announces 2026 Tools for Success Scholarship Recipients

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShareMyToolbox, a leading tool tracking and asset management platform for construction and field service companies, today announced the 10 recipients of its 2026 Tools for Success Scholarship, an annual program designed to invest in the next generation of skilled trade and construction professionals.

The scholarship program is unique in that applicants are sponsored by current ShareMyToolbox customers. Employers, supervisors and other industry professionals identify students and apprentices they believe are worth investing in and provide a personal endorsement as part of the application.

This year’s recipients are pursuing careers in electrical work, construction management and mechatronics through colleges, trade schools and apprenticeship programs across the country.

“At ShareMyToolbox, we believe investing in people is one of the most important investments we can make,” said Chris Wirtz, CEO of ShareMyToolbox. “The future of the trades depends on the next generation having opportunities to learn, grow and take ownership of their craft. These scholarships are one small way we can come alongside the people who will carry this industry forward—and the customers who are already investing in them every day.”

2026 Tools for Success Scholarship Recipients

Archer Busch — Sponsored by Boyd Jones

Metro Community College | Construction Management

Coltyn Davis — Sponsored by Ivey

Vol State Community College | Mechatronics

Cory Bendit — Sponsored by McCormick Electrical Services Inc.

McCormick Electrical Services Apprenticeship | Electrical

David Price — Sponsored by Hasse Construction Company

Purdue Northwest | Construction Management

Eric VanTassell — Sponsored by New Line Electric

Carroll County Electrical Program | Electrical

Henry Nguyen — Sponsored by New Line Electric

IEC Chesapeake | Electrician

Jeremy Alger — Sponsored by New Line Electric

Carroll Community College | Electrician

Jon McCormick — Sponsored by McCormick Electrical Services Inc.

McCormick Electrical Services Apprenticeship | Electrical

Keegan Walker — Sponsored by Professional Electrical Contractors

Western New England University | Construction Management

Nathan Williams — Sponsored by McCormick Electrical Services Inc.

McCormick Electrical Services Apprenticeship | Electrical

The recipients’ applications reflected a wide range of paths into the trades. Some are beginning their careers directly through vocational education and apprenticeship programs, while others are transitioning from different professions or building on years of hands-on experience.

Despite those different paths, many shared a desire not only to master their craft, but also to strengthen the industry for those who come after them.

“I want to set a new standard of excellence in the trades,” electrical apprentice Nathan Williams wrote in his application. “I want to make being an electrician a noble profession.”

Construction Management student Keegan Walker similarly emphasized the importance of investing in future tradespeople.

“I believe that sharing knowledge and creating opportunities for the next generation is one of the best ways to strengthen the industry,” Walker wrote.

Archer Busch Receives 2026 Chuck Elyea Legacy Award

In addition to the standard scholarship, ShareMyToolbox selected Archer Busch as the recipient of the 2026 Chuck Elyea Legacy Award, doubling his scholarship to $1,000.

The award was established in memory of ShareMyToolbox founder Chuck Elyea and recognizes a scholarship recipient who reflects the work ethic, character and commitment to the trades that defined Elyea’s leadership.

Busch is pursuing Construction Management at Metro Community College and was sponsored by Boyd Jones. His application stood out for the breadth of experience he has already pursued across the construction industry and his desire to bring together proven craftsmanship and emerging technology.

“I believe I can use both together and create a lasting impact on construction using new technology and tried and tested techniques,” Busch wrote in his application.

Customers Investing in the Future of the Trades

The 2026 scholarship recipients were sponsored by ShareMyToolbox customers Boyd Jones, Hasse Construction Company, Ivey Mechanical, McCormick Electrical Services, New Line Electric and Professional Electrical Contractors.

Unlike a traditional scholarship application, the Tools for Success program asks ShareMyToolbox customers to play an active role by identifying and endorsing promising students and apprentices. There is no financial obligation for the sponsoring company.

“Our customers know these individuals in a way we never could from an application alone,” Wirtz said. “They work beside them, teach them and see their potential firsthand. That’s what makes this program special. It starts with someone in the industry saying, ‘This person is worth investing in.’”

Scholarship funds can be used toward eligible education expenses, including tuition, required tools, books and equipment.

To meet the 2026 recipients, read their stories and learn more about the Tools for Success Scholarship, visit the ShareMyToolbox Tools for Success Scholarship page.

About ShareMyToolbox

ShareMyToolbox provides simple tool tracking and asset management software built for construction and field service teams. The platform helps companies know what they have, who has it and where it is, while creating greater accountability across the field and warehouse. Founded in 2015, ShareMyToolbox helps businesses become better stewards of the tools and assets that keep work moving.

Press Inquiries

Kyle Smith

kyle [at] sharemytoolbox.com

https://www.sharemytoolbox.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=I-ypEjUsoX4