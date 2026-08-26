New Crypto: Pepeto Presale Announces $10.85M As the Ethereum Price Prediction Calls $7,500





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum based new crypto Pepeto has announced its presale just passed $10.65 million, the kind of number that makes every crypto reporter write about this project. Presales are where crypto's biggest fortunes have always been born, and the market treats the fastest selling one of the year as its loudest signal. Right now, Pepeto is the clear leader: rounds selling out quicker each stage, buyers returning with bigger entries, and a raise built while the wider market was still frozen in fear. Money that confident, that early, has marked the start of every legendary run this industry remembers.

Ethereum is the other half of it, as Pepeto is Ethereum based, with Standard Chartered now mapping a $7,500 Ethereum price prediction, and the two stories are about to meet.

New Crypto Pepeto Crosses $10.85M as the Ethereum Price Prediction Aims at $7,500

Pepeto announced this number as a project built on Ethereum, so the first step is to look at Ethereum itself, because when Ethereum goes up, everything built on it goes up too. So, can the Ethereum price really reach $7,500, the Ethereum price prediction from Standard Chartered ? From about $2,450 today, that means the price would triple. Our read says yes, and the reason is easy to see: fewer coins, more buyers. Almost a third of all ETH is locked in staking, so it cannot be sold. When there is less to buy and more people buying, the price can only go one way. The road to $7,500 Ethereum price prediction target is open.

Now the key point. Is 3x enough? Is this the kind of returns crypto is able to deliver? Of course not, and Ethereum itself delivered much more than that. The life-changing version happened at the 2014 presale, when a coin cost $0.30 and buyers made thousands of times their money. That chance on ETH ended years ago.

Ethereum Based New Crypto Pepeto Carries Early Dogecoin Energy on the Ethereum Chain

So where is the 2014 Ethereum of 2026? That is the question this whole market is quietly asking, and Pepeto has announced the answer in numbers: $10.65 million raised, rounds filling faster each stage, with zero paid push behind any of it. Money found this project on its own, the way it found Ethereum when Ethereum was still an idea selling for cents.

But Pepeto carries one thing Ethereum never had at its presale: it is a meme coin, and meme coins are the fastest wealth machine crypto has ever built. They do not wait for adoption or partnerships. They run on attention, and attention moves at internet speed. The proof is recent: dogwifhat, a meme coin that is literally a dog wearing a hat, launched in late 2023 under one cent and passed $4 by spring 2024, a market value above $4 billion per CoinGecko, built by nothing except a community that would not stop talking. Early buyers multiplied their money thousands of times in four months, on a coin with no product at all.

But Pepeto, is not stopping at the Meme coin virality, it is building a whole trading ecosystem, including an Exchange, A Cross Chain Bridge, and AI contract scanner, tools well explained on the presale official website: https://pepetocoin.com/ , the system that made BNB the main coin of the biggest exchange. Few presales ever combine viral growth, working tools, and heavy capital, and the ones that did became the biggest stories of their cycle.

Conclusion

Pepeto has announced $10.65 million, and the pieces fit together: the Ethereum price prediction reaches $7,500 with $40,000 behind it, a rising Ethereum price lifts everything built on the chain, and Pepeto sits on that chain at the presale stage where ETH minted its millionaires, growing the way every legendary meme coin did, with a trading ecosystem none of them had at their beginnings.

Every trader who watched Dogecoin, Shiba INU, ETH presale, Dogwifhat and the list goes on, running from the sidelines, promised himself one thing: next time, I move early. and Pepeto now is what early looks like.



For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO), what remains of the current stage is visible on the official website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

Which new crypto should investors watch in 2026?

New crypto Pepeto is pulling the most attention of 2026 because it is still in presale while rounds sell through within days. Ethereum in 2014 and Dogecoin in 2020 paid their biggest returns to people who entered at this stage.

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Ethereum price prediction figures reach $7,500 by late 2026 per Standard Chartered, with $40,000 mapped by 2030 per FinanceFeeds. Even that 16x is small next to what the 2014 presale paid, so smart money hunts entries like Pepeto before they list.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.