KashKick Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Third Consecutive Year

Tampa, FL, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KashKick, the rewards platform that pays members real cash for playing games, taking surveys, trying apps, and discovering brands, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 — ranking No. 129 on the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. It is the third consecutive year KashKick has earned a place on the list, a distinction that reflects sustained, compounding growth rather than a single breakout year.

A No. 129 national ranking places KashKick in the top 3% of this year's 5,000 honorees, a cohort that collectively generated more than $385 billion in revenue and added over 627,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in the past three years.

Beyond its national ranking, KashKick placed No. 2 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area, No. 3 in the consumer services sector, and No. 18 in the state of Florida on the 2026 list — underscoring its momentum at the local, sector, and state level.

Because Inc. ranks companies by three-year percentage revenue growth, holding a place on the list becomes progressively harder as a company scales — making repeat appearances a marker of durable momentum. KashKick has now cleared that bar three years running, and among people looking for reliable ways to earn extra cash online, the platform has become one of the most recognized names in the category.

“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for a third straight year is a testament to the millions of members who make KashKick part of their daily routine and to the brand partners who trust us to reach engaged audiences. Our focus has never changed: reward people fairly for their time and attention, and build a business that grows with them," said Jeevan Balani, CEO of Besitos.

Built by parent company Besitos Corporation, LLC, KashKick has helped more than 25 million people earn extra cash since its 2017 launch, and today serves more than 3.5 million active U.S. members who cash out real earnings through PayPal, Venmo, and gift cards. The platform's model — no points, just cash — has made it a go-to destination for people who want to get paid to play games and complete simple digital tasks in their spare time, while giving advertisers a measurable channel to connect with motivated consumers.

The Inc. 5000, produced annually since 1982, ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

About KashKick

KashKick is a U.S. rewards platform that pays members real cash for activities they already enjoy — playing mobile games, taking surveys, watching videos, trying apps, and engaging with brand offers. With a low $10 payout threshold and no hidden fees, KashKick is consistently ranked among the best survey and reward apps for turning everyday screen time into real earnings.

About Besitos Corporation, LLC

Besitos is a Tampa, Florida-based consumer products company founded in 2017 with the mission of rewarding people for their time and attention. Its flagship product, KashKick, along with Besitos Marketplace, powers performance-based engagement for partners across gaming, fintech, and more.

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https://kashkick.com

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