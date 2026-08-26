Bitget Wallet Identifies Stablecoins and Tokenized Assets as Crypto's Strongest Onchain Fundamentals





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets are showing some of crypto's strongest on-chain fundamentals, Will Wu, Head of APAC at Bitget Wallet , said during a panel at Coinfest Asia 2026 . Speaking on the panel "How Money Actually Moves Between Narratives," Wu said: "The loudest narrative on social media isn't always where the most persistent capital is going." Wu was joined by executives from WalletConnect, Nansen and Tokenomist for the discussion.

Figures cited during the panel put stablecoin market capitalization at approximately $300 billion, up roughly 14% from a year earlier. According to RWA.xyz , distributed asset value for tokenized real-world assets has surpassed $38 billion, up nearly 80% from just over $21 billion at the start of the year.

Wu also pushed back on the suggestion that crypto narrative rotations are necessarily coordinated by a small group of wallets. Similar patterns in on-chain activity, he said, more often reflect structural differences in market access. "Sophisticated funds have better tools, faster execution and deeper liquidity, so they can move before a narrative becomes obvious to the wider market," Wu said. "That is an information and execution advantage, but it is not automatically evidence of coordination." When judging whether a rotation has staying power, Wu said he looks for flows, liquidity and user activity that continue after incentives end. "Attention is cheap to manufacture but persistent capital is expensive to fake," he added.

Wu said the wallet layer is becoming more consequential as capital flows increasingly on-chain, and that the role of a wallet is not to predict the next narrative, but to help users understand the fundamentals beneath it and act on them directly. Bitget Wallet has been expanding its product infrastructure in this direction, becoming an all-in-one wallet built around onchain finance, consolidating trading, payments and asset management into a single self-custodial interface.

Bitget Wallet's product coverage spans both stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets. The Onchain Payments Matrix , its global stablecoin payment infrastructure, connects card and QR payments, on-ramps and off-ramps, and bank transfers across 100+ markets. The wallet also covers more than 450 tokenized assets , making it among the most comprehensive self-custodial platforms for tokenized asset access available to retail users. Assetback , its card rewards program, bridges both — users earn tokenized real-world assets on everyday card spending, combining stablecoin payment rails with onchain asset accumulation in a single product.

For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet blog .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars — and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com .

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Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility. No profit is guaranteed. You are strongly advised to conduct own research before investing at your own discretion. Nothing on this page shall be construed as financial advice or solicitation. Past performance does not indicate future results.

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