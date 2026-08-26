Incora Extends Chemical Management Services Contract with Textron

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, a leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, today announced the extension of its long-term Chemical Management Services (CMS) contract with Textron Inc. through the end of 2029.

The renewed agreement builds on more than a decade of successful collaboration supporting Textron's manufacturing operations and reflects the strength of the long-standing relationship between the two organizations. Under the agreement, Incora will continue to support Textron's portfolio of industry-leading aerospace brands, including Cessna, Beechcraft and Bell.

As a strategic supply chain partner, Incora delivers an integrated CMS program that streamlines chemical procurement, inventory management, regulatory compliance, environmental stewardship and point-of-use material availability. The program is designed to simplify complex supply chains, improve operational efficiency and allow manufacturing teams to remain focused on delivering world-class products and operational excellence.

“We’re proud to continue supporting Textron’s success through this renewed agreement,” said Daniel Gubichuk, President of Global Chemicals at Incora. “We look forward to achieving even greater outcomes together in the years to come.”

Throughout the relationship, Incora and Textron have worked closely to drive continuous improvement, strengthen supply chain reliability and deliver measurable value across Textron’s manufacturing network.

The renewal reinforces Incora’s commitment to delivering integrated chemical management solutions that improve efficiency, enhance visibility and support long-term customer success. By combining deep industry expertise with a customer-focused approach, Incora continues to help leading aerospace manufacturers optimize operations while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and compliance.

The extension through the end of 2029 marks another important milestone in a collaboration dedicated to supporting some of the world’s premier aerospace manufacturers and advancing operational excellence across manufacturing operations.

Media Contact:

Emily Richard

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

Erichard@wearecsg.com