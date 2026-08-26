Humane World for Animals Urges Families to Prepare Pets Before the Next Storm Strikes, in discussion with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When severe weather strikes, millions of families have an evacuation plan, but many forget critical family members: their pets.

With hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and wildfires becoming more frequent, emergency responders say planning ahead for pets can mean the difference between life and death.

Humane World for Animals—formerly called the Humane Society of the United States—has responded to disasters across the globe, assisting thousands of animals affected by hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, floods and earthquakes. From search-and-rescue operations to emergency veterinary care, temporary shelters and pet reunification efforts, responders have seen firsthand that protecting animals also helps protect the people who love them.

Kitty Block – President and CEO, Humane World for Animals conducted a nationwide media tour sharing the steps needed to keep families together with their pets before severe weather hits, the essential items every pet disaster kit should include, and the simple steps families can take today to ensure every member of the household, including four-legged ones, is ready before the next storm hits.

How does Humane World for Animals help animals during disasters?

Humane World for Animals is focused on ending animal cruelty and suffering. One of the ways we do that is by helping animals during disaster situations—whether it’s flooding, hurricanes, typhoons or earthquakes. We have a global team ready to deploy, and we’ve done so more than 35 times in 10 countries.

We focus on pets, helping people keep their animals safe, and we also respond to wildlife emergencies. We’ve been in Australia helping during wildfires, including rescuing koalas and wallabies. We also help farm animals. Right now, we’re in India responding to floods and rescuing goats and other animals.

We’re there for the animals, but we’re also there for the people who love them—and that’s really what’s so important about the work we do.

What kinds of situations do you see animals facing when you deploy during a disaster?

We see all kinds of situations. Sometimes there is extreme flooding, and we deploy our boats. Other times, we’re searching through the rubble after a tornado to rescue animals.

One thing we see over and over again, no matter where we deploy, is the incredible bond between people and their pets. People will put themselves in harm’s way for their animals. They won’t evacuate if they can’t take their family dog, their cats or their other pets with them. Their pets are family.

So when we come in to care for these animals—to rescue them, help reunite them with their families, and provide medical care—we’re helping not just the animals, but also the people who love them.

What logistics are involved on the ground to save animals during a hurricane or other disaster?

There’s search and rescue, which is often a major part of the work we do. We also set up veterinary field units to provide care for animals during disaster situations. Sometimes we see animals with life-threatening injuries; other times, they may be suffering from dehydration or need other urgent medical attention. Whatever they need, we have medical care available.

We also provide temporary sheltering when people are evacuating and don’t have a safe place to take their animals. We help shelter those pets so that, once the disaster is over, we can work to reunite them with their families.

Ultimately, it depends on what each situation requires. We’re there to provide whatever help the animals and their families need.

With severe weather possibilities in the coming months, what can people at home do to prepare?

Being prepared is so important. The last thing you want to do in the middle of a crisis is try to figure out how you’re going to care for your animal and your family. So if you have a disaster plan, please make sure you include your pets.

That may mean calling hotels ahead of time to find out which ones allow animals. If you need to evacuate and you have a large dog, know where you can take them. Find out where you can board your animals. Just knowing these things ahead of time can make all the difference.

And if you do have to evacuate, please know that your animals need to evacuate, too. If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe for them. Don’t make the assumption that you can just leave them behind and come back later to rescue them. That’s incredibly difficult, and we’ve seen those situations become devastating for families.

It’s so important to prepare ahead of time and have an emergency kit ready. That could include a few days of dog or cat food, leashes, any medications your animals need, and updated vaccination records. Make sure your animals have ID tags, too. That’s so important because if you become separated, having proper identification can make it much easier to reunite you with your pets.

For more information, visit HUMANEWORLD.ORG/DISASTERS

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Humane World for Animals.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16ee96a7-b9ee-4d47-b9a4-c18490070e67