Camus Energy Selected for Google for Startups Accelerator Program Focused on AI Solutions for the Energy Industry

SUMMARY

Top-tier Selection: Camus Energy chosen for the 10-week Google for Startups Accelerator program focused on sustainable, reliable energy solutions.

Camus Energy chosen for the 10-week Google for Startups Accelerator program focused on sustainable, reliable energy solutions. Utility Exposure: Camus will demonstrate its FlexConnect software to participating utility providers including Duke Energy, Edison International, and PG&E.

Camus will demonstrate its software to participating utility providers including Duke Energy, Edison International, and PG&E. Data Center Focus: The demonstration will provide a practical blueprint for interconnecting data centers using flexible operating limits to protect grid reliability while utility upgrades are completed.

The demonstration will provide a practical blueprint for interconnecting data centers using flexible operating limits to protect grid reliability while utility upgrades are completed. Timeline: The program runs from September 8 to November 12, 2026.





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camus Energy , software provider of the fastest and most flexible path to power for AI Data Centers, today announced it has been selected to join the North American Google for Startups Accelerator focused on AI solutions for the energy industry.

The 10-week Accelerator focuses on helping AI data centers quickly connect to the grid using new energy transition techniques that leverage existing infrastructure. As part of the program, Camus will accelerate the development of its FlexConnect software, which enables AI Data Centers to connect to the grid three to five years sooner using flexible operating limits and existing infrastructure.

“We founded Camus with the goal of taking what we learned in scaling reliable infrastructure for Google and applying it to the grid,” said Astrid Atkinson , CEO and co-founder of Camus Energy. "The program gives hyperscalers a chance to move past the all-or-nothing approach to grid access, proving it is possible to reliably unlock massive new capacity while keeping the local grid stable, clean, and affordable."

The Google for Startups Accelerator is a competitive program designed to advance AI-driven solutions for a sustainable, reliable energy sector. Participants benefit from technical workshops, strategic consultations, and two in-person milestones with Google’s network of utility and investment partners. The curriculum focuses on grid modernization, demand flexibility, and clean tech infrastructure, empowering startups to develop cutting-edge solutions from electricity generation to grid operations.

About Camus Energy

Camus Energy provides the fastest and most flexible path to power for AI Data Centers using grid management and orchestration software to accelerate power connectivity. Founded and led by distributed computing experts from Google and Amazon, the company delivers software to major hyperscalers and U.S. utility partners that reach seven million utility customers. Camus’ FlexConnect software accelerates interconnection timelines by three to five years, unlocking network capacity and maximizing asset efficiency from existing infrastructure without waiting for major grid upgrades.