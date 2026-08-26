Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center Offers alloClae Natural Filler for Body Contouring in Mansfield, Texas

Mansfield, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mansfield, Texas - August 26, 2026 -

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center, a cosmetic surgery center in Mansfield, Texas, now offers alloClae, a natural adipose filler used for body contouring in patients who do not have enough of their own fat for a traditional fat transfer. The practice is led by Dr. Michael L. Thornton, a double board-certified cosmetic surgeon and Diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, who personally performs every alloClae injection at his Mansfield office. The procedure and its applications are detailed on the practice's alloClae body contouring page.

Patients who are naturally lean, who have experienced massive weight loss from GLP injections, or who have had prior bariatric surgery often seek buttock and hip dip correction but do not have enough donor fat for harvesting. alloClae is intended to address that limitation by providing structural adipose tissue that can be placed subcutaneously without a liposuction harvest from the patient's own body.

alloClae is a sterile, hydrated adipose allograft derived from donated human tissue and processed to preserve the three-dimensional honeycomb structure of the adipose tissue and its extracellular matrix, which is retained with naturally occurring proteins including collagen. It does not contain viable or living fat cells and is not intended to function through the metabolic activity of living cells, instead providing cushioning, volume, and structural support in localized areas where adipose tissue naturally exists. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates alloClae as a Human Cellular and Tissue-based Product under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR Part 1271, a classification that sets criteria for processing, donor screening, and distribution but does not involve premarket approval as a drug or device. Tiger Aesthetics, a subsidiary of Tiger Biosciences, supplies the allograft in single, sterile 12.5 cc syringes.

At Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center, Dr. Thornton applies alloClae to buttock and hip contouring in patients without adequate donor fat, to contour irregularities, depressions, and unevenness left by prior liposuction, and to improve visible implant edges or rippling in breast augmentation patients with thin, soft tissue coverage. Volume enhancement is often moderate rather than dramatic, and clinical data on the long-term durability of results is still emerging. Because the allograft is a single-patient, single-use product, each unit is tracked and documented in the patient record in accordance with FDA requirements for Human Cellular and Tissue-based Products.

Depending on the volume placed and the treatment area, alloClae may be performed under local anesthesia by Dr. Thornton or under general anesthesia at an accredited outpatient surgical facility. Because no liposuction harvest is required, patients avoid the recovery associated with fat harvesting. Swelling, bruising, temporary firmness, and areas of asymmetry or fullness are expected in the treated area during the early healing phase and generally improve as swelling resolves and the tissue settles.

"I see patients in my office who are skinny and have no viable fat to harvest and cannot undergo traditional fat transfer," said Dr. Michael L. Thornton, DO, FACOS, a fellowship-trained cosmetic surgeon. "For years, that meant they had limited options for body contouring in areas like the buttocks and hips. alloClae changes that. It gives me a way to provide volume support to my patients who would otherwise not have been candidates for these procedures." Dr. Thornton completed a 12-month cosmetic surgery fellowship accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and has training and experience in liposuction, fat transfer, and body contouring surgery, including ultrasound-guided Brazilian Butt Lift procedures and hip dip enhancement. He conducts every consultation, develops each treatment plan, and personally performs every alloClae injection himself, without delegation to a registered nurse, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant.

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center is located at 550 N Walnut Creek Drive, Suite 120, in Mansfield, Texas, and can be reached at (817) 477-9000. The practice serves patients seeking alloClae, liposuction, tummy tuck, and breast augmentation from Arlington, Fort Worth, Midlothian, Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Waxahachie, and driving directions from Arlington to the Mansfield office are available through Google Maps. Procedures requiring general anesthesia are performed at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Mansfield, an AAAHC-certified outpatient surgery center.

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center offers alloClae body contouring in Mansfield, Texas, alongside liposuction, tummy tuck, breast augmentation, and other cosmetic surgery procedures for patients throughout the DFW area. Additional information is available at mansfieldcosmeticsurgery.com, and the practice maintains a Google Business Profile listing its location, hours, and contact details.

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For more information about Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery, contact the company here:



Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Michael Thornton

(817) 477-9000

info@mansfieldcosmeticsurgery.com

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery

550 N Walnut Creek Dr #120,

Mansfield, TX 76063