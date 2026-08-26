Joint Media Release: Canada's West Coast Ports Are Leading the Way to Doubling Non-US Trade

Vancouver, B.C., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s west coast ports are playing a crucial role supporting national trade objectives and generating economic prosperity, supporting more than 150,000 Canadian jobs while moving $1.1 billion in goods every day.

The Economic Impact of West Coast Ports study, released today, found B.C.’s maritime gateways at the ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert and Nanaimo serve as the backbone of Canada’s international trade, facilitating the flow of goods that sustain national and provincial prosperity.

The three ports handled more than 200 million metrics tonnes of cargo in 2025 worth $409 billion, moving record volumes of what Canadians make, mine, harvest and grow to global customers in more than 170 overseas markets.

They handle a diverse mix of cargo, supporting the movement of everything from bulk exports of Canadian energy, forestry products, potash, grain and critical minerals to two-way container trade and imports of Asian-made vehicles, manufacturing parts and household necessities.

Port of Vancouver: Located on B.C.’s southwest coast, the port comprises 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants who move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise).

Located on B.C.’s southwest coast, the port comprises 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants who move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise). Port of Prince Rupert: As Canada's northernmost trade gateway on the west coast, the Port of Prince Rupert anchors one of the fastest and most reliable supply chains between North America and Asia, with 8 terminal and logistics facilities supporting over 7,900 jobs.

As Canada's northernmost trade gateway on the west coast, the Port of Prince Rupert anchors one of the fastest and most reliable supply chains between North America and Asia, with 8 terminal and logistics facilities supporting over 7,900 jobs. Port of Nanaimo: Located 30 nautical miles from the Port of Vancouver, the Port of Nanaimo is an emerging Pacific gateway operating three deep-water terminals that support container, auto, bulk, breakbulk, cruise, and logistics services, connecting Vancouver Island to global markets and strengthening Canada's trade and supply chain resilience.

B.C.’s west coast ports offer North America’s best access to Indo-Pacific markets that are on track to account for 50% of global GDP by 2040. This includes strong inland road and rail links across Canada, and unimpeded ocean access to the Indo-Pacific with North America’s fastest shipping times.

The study also found the ports helped enrich neighbouring local and First Nation communities through job and procurement opportunities, partnerships and support for local events, and environmental stewardship.

The Economic Impact of West Coast Ports study was prepared by InterVISTAS for the Vancouver, Prince Rupert and Nanaimo port authorities, the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), and the BC Marine Terminal Operators Association.

QUOTES

“West coast ports like Vancouver have an outsized role to play as Canada looks to double exports to non-U.S. markets over the next 10 years in support of a thriving national economy. With game-changing projects like Roberts Bank Terminal 2 on the horizon and a new federal Port of Vancouver Gateway Strategy in the works, we are poised to unlock one of our country’s greatest trade opportunities: the Indo-Pacific."

- Peter Xotta, President and CEO, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

"West coast ports are integral to supporting Canada’s trade goals, and with $3 billion in projects underway, the Port of Prince Rupert is expanding capacity while supporting diversification. The Port of Prince Rupert will continue to be a key gateway to support Canada’s goal of doubling non-US exports with logistics hubs like CANXPORT and LinX coming online, the largest natural gas liquids facility on the west coast (the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility) currently under construction, along with additional port infrastructure such as new marine berth and rail capacity.”

- Kurt Slocombe, President and CEO, Prince Rupert Port Authority

“The economic impact highlighted in this study demonstrates that ports are more than places where cargo moves. They are platforms for economic growth, trade diversification and national resilience. As Canada looks to strengthen its trade corridors and expand access to global markets, strategic investments in infrastructure, industrial development and transportation connectivity will be essential. Nanaimo has an important role to play in supporting a stronger, more competitive and more connected Canadian economy.”

- Ian Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nanaimo Port Authority





“Canada’s West Coast ports are a strategic national asset, connecting Canadian businesses to global markets and supporting thousands of family-sustaining jobs. Through the Pacific Gateway, our members—marine terminal operators, shipping lines and agents—help ensure the safe and efficient movement of goods. As global trade evolves, a stable, reliable waterfront and resilient national supply chains will be essential to unlocking new economic growth, diversifying trade and keeping Canada competitive.”

- Mike Leonard, President & CEO, BC Maritime Employers Association

“BC’s terminal operators are an integral part of Canada’s transportation network, facilitating the movement of cargo and passengers through Canada’s trade corridors. This report outlines the essential role terminals play in connecting the communities surrounding ports to the Canadian economy, and the critical function of BC’s transportation infrastructure in meeting our national trade objectives. Resilient, competitive supply chains are vital to attract investment and ensure Canada’s long-term economic growth."

- Stephanie Jones, BC Marine Terminal Operators Association (BCMTOA)

BACKGROUND

Key findings from the Economic Impact of West Coast Ports study include that the ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert and Nanaimo, and their supply chains:

Handled a record 200 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2025, worth $409 billion, or over $1.1 billion in goods each day.

Moved almost $270 billion of Canada’s trade with overseas trading partners, or nearly 50% of Canadian trade with markets outside of North America.

Sustained 152,100 jobs across Canada that paid $13 billion in annual wages and added nearly $25 billion to GDP. This included 61,000 direct jobs such as longshore workers, train engineers, truck drivers and administrative staff.

West Coast Ports are critical community anchors that drive social value through employee volunteerism, charitable giving, and partnerships with local organizations and First Nations that strengthen civic ties and support education, social services, and community well-being.

You can download and view the full report here.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the arm’s-length federal agency responsible for the shared stewardship of the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest port. This includes overseeing the use of lands and waters within the port’s boundaries, which border 16 municipalities and intersect the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish First Nations. The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s gateway to diverse markets, enabling trade of $1 billion every day with more than 170 countries. Located on B.C.’s southwest coast, its 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise).

Prince Rupert Port Authority manages the Port of Prince Rupert, Canada’s northernmost trade gateway on the west coast. The Port of Prince Rupert anchors one of the fastest and most reliable supply chains between North America and Asia, providing vital infrastructure to support shippers and industries as they move their goods and resources to market. The Port of Prince Rupert handles $8.1 billion in Canadian exports and $32.1 billion in imports, supports approximately 7,940 full-time jobs throughout BC, representing $690 million in annual wages, and contributes $1.5 billion to Canada’s GDP.

Nanaimo Port Authority is Vancouver Island’s gateway to global trade and a key contributor to Canada’s Pacific trade corridor. Located just 30 nautical miles from the Port of Vancouver, it helps strengthen supply chain resilience, improve transportation efficiency, and connect Canadian businesses to international markets. Through its deep-water facilities, multimodal transportation network, industrial land opportunities, and partnerships with government, industry and First Nations, the Port supports trade diversification and economic growth. The Nanaimo Port Authority manages marine transportation, logistics, cruise, commercial and waterfront assets, creating shared economic, environmental and community value through responsible and sustainable port development.

BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) represents approximately 48 private waterfront employers and, by extension, the more than 9,400 people they directly employ. The BCMEA member companies are a vital part of the BC economy and a mainstay of the coastal community. Operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, their members are ship owners and agents, stevedores and terminal operators that power B.C.’s ports. The BCMEA helps optimize their members’ operations by providing expertise in training and safety, workforce operations and dispatch, labour relations and data analytics.





BC Marine Terminal Operators Association (BCMTOA) is the voice of the majority of marine terminals in British Columbia. BCMTOA works to ensure that Canada’s Pacific Gateway delivers sustainable, competitive terminal capacity for Canadian importers and exporters. As integral part of Canada’s transportation network, members operate grain, bulk, breakbulk, container, auto and cruise terminals - ensuring safe routes for exports and serving as a gateway for essential imported goods. BCMTOA members have invested billions in trade facilitating infrastructure, to ensure capacity for Canadian importers and exporters and prepare for anticipated future growth.

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