New york, USA, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 22+ Companies Lead the Charge in Pioneering New Treatments | DelveInsight

The multiple system atrophy clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 24+ pipeline multiple system atrophy drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for multiple system atrophy across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the multiple system atrophy domain.

Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s multiple system atrophy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 22+ active players working to develop 24+ pipeline multiple system atrophy drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline multiple system atrophy drugs. Key multiple system atrophy companies, such as H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alterity Therapeutics, Dasher Neuroscience Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ask Bio., CytoraStem, iRegene Therapeutics, ABLi Therapeutics Inc. and others, are evaluating new multiple system atrophy drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new multiple system atrophy drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline multiple system atrophy therapies, such as Amlenetug, TEV-56286, ATH434, YA-101, ION464, ONO-2808, AAV2-GDNF gene therapy, hOMSC300, NouvNeu001, ABLIi 0901 and others, are in different phases of multiple system atrophy clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of multiple system atrophy clinical trials. Approximately 10+ multiple system atrophy drugs are in the late and mid stages of development.

Notable MoAs in multiple system atrophy clinical trials include Cell replacement, Alpha-synuclein inhibitor, D-amino acid oxidase and NLRP3 inhibitor, c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and others.

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What is Multiple System Atrophy?

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the gradual deterioration of nerve cells in multiple regions of the brain that control movement, balance, coordination, and autonomic functions. It is classified as an atypical Parkinsonian disorder and is marked by a combination of symptoms resembling Parkinson's Disease, cerebellar ataxia, and autonomic dysfunction. Patients with MSA may experience muscle rigidity, slowed movements, impaired balance, difficulty walking, speech and swallowing problems, as well as autonomic symptoms such as orthostatic hypotension, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, and impaired sweating. The disease is associated with the abnormal accumulation of alpha-synuclein protein within glial cells of the central nervous system, leading to progressive neuronal damage. MSA is generally categorized into two subtypes: MSA-P, where Parkinsonian symptoms predominate, and MSA-C, where cerebellar symptoms are more prominent. Although the exact cause remains unknown, MSA is a rapidly progressive condition with no curative treatment currently available, and management focuses on alleviating symptoms and improving quality of life.





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A snapshot of the Pipeline Multiple System Atrophy Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Amlenetug H. Lundbeck A/S III Alpha-synuclein inhibitor IV YA-101 Dasher Neuroscience Inc. II D-amino acid oxidase and NLRP3 inhibitor Unspecified hOMSC300 CytoraStem I Cell replacement Intrathecal NouvNeu001 iRegene Therapeutics I Cell replacement Intracerebral injection ABLi 0901 ABLi Therapeutics, Inc. Preclinical c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral PMN442 ProMIS Neurosciences Preclinical Alpha-synuclein inhibitor Unspecified

Learn more about the multiple system atrophy research @ Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the multiple system atrophy pipeline is increasingly diversified, encompassing a broad range of therapeutic modalities and mechanisms of action beyond conventional approaches. While intravenous alpha-synuclein-targeting monoclonal antibodies such as Amlenetug remain among the most advanced candidates, the pipeline is expanding to include oral small molecules, intrathecal and intracerebral cell replacement therapies, gene therapies, and next-generation alpha-synuclein inhibitors such as PMN442. This diversified pipeline is expected to drive a transition from symptomatic management toward disease-modifying treatment strategies, with therapies targeting alpha-synuclein pathology, neuroprotection, and neuronal regeneration likely to shape the future treatment landscape. As late-stage candidates advance toward commercialization, the MSA market is anticipated to become increasingly competitive, with innovative disease-modifying therapies establishing new standards of care and significantly expanding therapeutic options for patients.

Recent Developments in Multiple System Atrophy Treatment Space

In June 2026, Allerity Therapeutics announced the successful outcome of its End-of-Phase II (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), achieving alignment on the key elements of the Company's registrational Phase III program for ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease with no approved therapy. The pivotal program is designed to support a potential New Drug Application (NDA) in MSA and represents the final stage of clinical development required to seek regulatory approval in the United States.

announced the successful outcome of its End-of-Phase II (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), achieving alignment on the key elements of the Company's registrational Phase III program for ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease with no approved therapy. The pivotal program is designed to support a potential New Drug Application (NDA) in MSA and represents the final stage of clinical development required to seek regulatory approval in the United States. In May 2026, Allerity Therapeutics announced that presentations related to the Company’s development program in MSA were delivered at three medical conferences showcasing Alterity’s novel imaging and biomarker approach, promising Phase II data, and current plans to advance ATH434 into Phase III clinical development.

announced that presentations related to the Company’s development program in MSA were delivered at three medical conferences showcasing Alterity’s novel imaging and biomarker approach, promising Phase II data, and current plans to advance ATH434 into Phase III clinical development. In February 2026, iRegene Therapeutics announced a major clinical milestone for its investigational MSA therapy, NouvNeu004, with the enrollment of the first patient in a randomized controlled clinical trial in China. The study is being conducted at Beijing Tiantan Hospital under the leadership of Professor Yilong Wang.

announced a major clinical milestone for its investigational MSA therapy, NouvNeu004, with the enrollment of the first patient in a randomized controlled clinical trial in China. The study is being conducted at Beijing Tiantan Hospital under the leadership of Professor Yilong Wang. In September 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for Teva’s investigational therapy emrusolmin (TEV-56286) for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Emrusolmin is part of a strategic collaboration with MODAG GmbH, a privately held German biotech company, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase II trial to assess its efficacy and safety. The US FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to emrusolmin for MSA in 2022.

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for Teva’s investigational therapy emrusolmin (TEV-56286) for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Emrusolmin is part of a strategic collaboration with MODAG GmbH, a privately held German biotech company, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase II trial to assess its efficacy and safety. The US FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to emrusolmin for MSA in 2022. In May 2025, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced the presentation of data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase II study of ONO-2808（ ONO-2808-03 study）for the treatment of multiple system atrophy (MSA) at the 7th World Parkinson Congress , held from May 24 to May 27, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Scope of the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Cell replacement, Alpha-synuclein inhibitor, D-amino acid oxidase and NLRP3 inhibitor, c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and others

: Cell replacement, Alpha-synuclein inhibitor, D-amino acid oxidase and NLRP3 inhibitor, c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and others Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies : H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alterity Therapeutics, Dasher Neuroscience Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ask Bio, CytoraStem, iRegene Therapeutics, ABLi Therapeutics Inc and others.

: H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alterity Therapeutics, Dasher Neuroscience Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ask Bio, CytoraStem, iRegene Therapeutics, ABLi Therapeutics Inc and others. Key Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapies: Amlenetug, TEV-56286, ATH434, YA-101, ION464, ONO-2808, AAV2-GDNF gene therapy, hOMSC300, NouvNeu001, ABLIi 0901 and others.

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Table of Contents

1. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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