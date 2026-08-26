What Underwear Should You Buy for Fall? Duluth Trading Shares First-Layer Essentials for Back to Campus and Back to Work

Duluth Trading explains why the right underwear can make the difference between simply getting dressed and being ready for whatever the day brings

As shoppers hit the seasonal reset, Duluth Trading provides tips for how to upgrade your underwear for both men and women

A seasonal wardrobe reset is a good time to look at the basics that get worn and washed the most





MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobody plans an outfit around their underwear. That's exactly the problem. But the right first layer can make a meaningful difference in all-day comfort, moisture management, movement and fit. Duluth Trading Co., a leading brand in functional workwear and outdoor apparel, is turning its attention to the first layer and giving out the best tips on what to look for when the time comes for an underwear drawer refresh.

"The first layer does most of the work and gets none of the thought," said Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Duluth Trading. "It's what decides whether you're still comfortable at hour nine or just counting the minutes. That's true for everybody, which is why we build our women's first layers with the same obsession we bring to the men's, and treat both the way we treat workwear: find the problem nobody talks about, then actually solve it."

Why It's Worth Fixing Now

The wardrobe reset is already underway. Families are on track to spend a record $146.8 billion getting back to school and campus in 2026, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, with $13.1 billion of it on clothing and accessories. But whether your fall runs on lectures or meetings, the same thing happens: the visible layers get refreshed and the drawer that gets worn and washed the most gets skipped.

What Should You Look for in Underwear and First Layers?

The best underwear isn't necessarily the same for everyone. Men's and women's first layers can differ in cut, fit and construction, but the fundamentals remain the same: comfort, wicking performance, fabric, fit and support. If you’re simply realizing your underwear drawer has seen better days, Duluth Trading recommends considering four things when refreshing your first layer:

1. Choose underwear that stays comfortable all day. Underwear is the foundation of an outfit, so comfort shouldn't disappear after the first hour. Soft fabrics, thoughtful construction and a fit built for movement can make a difference. Duluth Trading's Buck Naked collection is built around exactly that, with a barely-there feel that made the line famous. The women's underwear is engineered with a Stay-Put fit that won't ride up, while the men's underwear feature a wide waistband brushed on the inside for comfort.

2. Look for moisture-wicking performance for work, workouts and everything between. If your day includes a job site, a campus map, a run, or a squeezed-in workout, your first layer should move with you. Women's Buck Naked brings moisture-wicking, odor-resisting performance in Hi-Cut, Boyshort, and Brief styles; for men, the Armachillo® Bullpen® Boxer Brief combines cool fabric with support where you need it most. Performance isn't a men's feature with a women's afterthought, it's the standard on both sides of the assortment.

3. Choose fabrics based on your preference The layer against your skin has an outsized say in your comfort. The women's Free Range collection is one of Duluth's signature natural-fabric lines, 94% organic cotton with a Stay-Put fit, in Original and Modern cuts; while the Dang Soft® family (men's and women's) is the go-to for anyone who ranks softness above all. There's no single best fabric; only the right one for how you spend your day.

4. Choose a fit and style you’ll actually want to wear. The best underwear is the pair you never think about. Women can choose across Briefs, Hi-Cut, Hipster, Modern Brief, Boyshorts, and Boxer Briefs; men across Briefs, Boxer Briefs, Short and Extra-Long Boxer Briefs, and classic Boxers. Both come with an ever expanding range of prints, because a first layer doesn't have to be boring for anyone.

What do Customers Say About Duluth Trading Underwear?

Duluth Trading's first layers are among the brand’s most-reviewed and most-loved products. Men's Buck Naked alone has earned more than 30,000 five-star reviews, with the Men's Buck Naked Performance Boxer Briefs rated roughly 4.8 out of 5 across more than 17,000 reviews. On the women's side, Free Range and women's Buck Naked draw the same recurring praise reviewers give the whole line — no creep, no chafe, no bunching, and a fit that stays put. Both are backed by Duluth's one-year "No Bull" guarantee. A few things customers have to say:

"This is the most comfortable boxer briefs I have ever worn." - Gus, Brownstown, MI (Men's Buck Naked)

"Most comfortable underwear I have ever worn. Love the original designs you can't find anywhere else. Keep up the good work." - Kris, Commerce, GA (Women’s Buck Naked High Cut Brief)

“I run a kitchen and these are the most comfortable and lasting underwear I have found. A lot of heat on my backside and I stay dry.”- Eor, OH (Men’s Armachillo Bullpen 3D Boxer Briefs)





The pattern in the reviews is the one Duluth Trading designed for, no matter who's wearing them: put them on, forget you're wearing them.

Which Type of Underwear is Best for Different Needs?

"Best" depends on the job, and there's a match on both sides of the assortment:

Best for everyday, natural-feel comfort (women's): Free Range organic cotton - soft, breathable, Stay-Put fit

Free Range organic cotton - soft, breathable, Stay-Put fit Best for sweat and workouts (women's): women's Buck Naked - moisture-wicking and odor-resisting in Hi-Cut, Boyshort, and Brief

women's Buck Naked - moisture-wicking and odor-resisting in Hi-Cut, Boyshort, and Brief Best for sweat and workouts (men's): Buck Naked Performance - nylon/spandex that wicks, dries fast, fights odor

Buck Naked Performance - nylon/spandex that wicks, dries fast, fights odor Best for hot days and hard work (men's): Armachillo ® : built to help you feel cooler when the heat's on

Armachillo : built to help you feel cooler when the heat's on Best for maximum softness (everyone): the Dang Soft ® family

the Dang Soft family Best for support: Bullpen® styles, engineered for it





Duluth Trading's First-Layer Favorites

Women's Free Range: a signature natural-fabric line: 94% organic cotton, Stay-Put fit, Original and Modern cuts

a signature natural-fabric line: 94% organic cotton, Stay-Put fit, Original and Modern cuts Men's Buck Naked Boxer Briefs: everyday comfort with a range of signature Duluth prints

everyday comfort with a range of signature Duluth prints Women's Buck Naked High Cut: moisture-wicking, odor-resisting everyday comfort across styles and prints

moisture-wicking, odor-resisting everyday comfort across styles and prints Men's Armachillo ® Bullpen ® Boxer Brief: cooling comfort with Bullpen support built for movement

cooling comfort with Bullpen support built for movement Women's Dang Soft ® Boyshort: part of Duluth Trading's family of exceptionally soft women's underwear

part of Duluth Trading's family of exceptionally soft women's underwear Longtail® T-Shirts and undershirts (men's and women's): dependable layers under a fall wardrobe or on their own



