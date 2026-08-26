SACOMBANK Modernizes Core Banking with Temenos and IBM

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced that SACOMBANK, one of Vietnam’s leading commercial banks, has successfully upgraded its Temenos Core Banking platform, moving from an on-premises deployment to a hybrid cloud environment to support greater scalability, performance and faster innovation.

The successful go-live sees SACOMBANK upgrade to the latest Temenos Core Banking platform, deployed on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Power infrastructure. The upgraded platform supports the bank’s retail and SME banking operations, serving millions of customers and processing 13 million transactions daily, while helping improve scalability, resilience and operational agility.

With a modern, cloud-native core banking platform, SACOMBANK is well positioned to advance real-time banking services, data-driven innovation and next-generation digital capabilities. The upgrade enables significant gains in performance, speed and efficiency, including a 200% improvement in application performance, three-times faster deployment cycles and a 50% reduction in server footprint.

As part of the bank’s continued modernization with Temenos, Sacombank has also selected Temenos Payments Hub to support cross-border payments. This builds on the bank’s long-standing relationship with Temenos and reinforces its strategy to progressively enhance both core banking and payments capabilities on a flexible, cloud-native platform.

Mr. Luu Danh Duc, Deputy CEO, SACOMBANK, commented: “The upgrade of our Temenos Core Banking platform is an important milestone in SACOMBANK’s digital transformation journey. With a scalable, high-performing and flexible foundation, we can accelerate innovation, deliver new services faster and continue providing secure, seamless banking experiences for our customers.”

William Dale, Managing Director – APAC, Temenos, said: “Congratulations to SACOMBANK on this successful go-live. As the trusted modernization partner for banks across APAC, Temenos is proud to support SACOMBANK’s move to hybrid cloud and selection of Temenos Payments Hub, strengthening its foundation for innovation and growth.”

Hilery Hunter, General Manager for IBM Power and IBM Infrastructure CTO, added: “SACOMBANK’s successful upgrade brings together IBM Power and Red Hat OpenShift to support a scalable, resilient hybrid cloud environment, without asking the bank to trade stability for speed. Together, we're helping SACOMBANK build a modern banking platform that supports greater operational efficiency and faster response to market opportunities, while giving them the reliability on which their business depends.”

Temenos has a strong presence in Vietnam, as the core banking provider to many leading banks in the market.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premise, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.