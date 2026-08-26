Manual.ly Launches a New Way to Solve Product Problems by Simply Uploading a Photo

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- https://manual.ly/ lets people read user manuals online for free and introduces a new way to solve product problems by simply uploading a photo. Users can photograph a problem, mark the exact area they need help with and ask a question to get assistance from AI or other real users.





From household appliances and consumer electronics to vehicles, tools, machinery and countless other products, Manual.ly is designed to make product documentation easier to find, understand and use.

Beyond reading manuals online for free, Manual.ly turns traditional product documentation into an interactive source of help. Users can ask questions about a manual instead of searching through hundreds of pages themselves and receive answers based on the available documentation.

One of the platform's key features is visual problem solving. Users can upload a photo of any product or problem, mark the exact part of the image they need help with and ask a question. This is particularly useful when someone does not know the name of a component, cannot identify what they are looking at or finds the problem difficult to describe in words.

"User manuals contain an enormous amount of useful information, but finding the right manual and then the right answer can be frustrating," said Chris Peh, spokesperson for Manual.ly. "Our first goal is simple: make manuals easy to find and read online for free. When a manual alone is not enough, users can upload a photo, mark exactly what they need help with and get assistance from AI or other real users."

Manual.ly is available in 164 languages, helping people around the world find documentation and solve product problems in their own language.

As one example of its product coverage, motorcycle owners can browse manuals from different brands and models at https://en.manual.ly/auto-motorcycle/motorcycle/.

Access to manuals, questions and visual problem solving features is free.

About Manual.ly

Manual.ly is a global platform for free online user manuals and product help. Users can read manuals online for free, ask questions about their contents and upload images of product problems to receive help from AI and other users.