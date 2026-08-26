Belmont Softball Installs Full AstroTurf® Playing Surface to Support Consistency, Durability, and Play

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belmont Softball has installed a new full AstroTurf® playing surface, bringing synthetic turf performance to both the traditional clay and grass areas of the field. The project gives the Bruins a more consistent, reliable, and low-maintenance softball environment built to support daily training, game-day performance, and the heavy scheduling demands of modern college softball.

By converting the full playing surface to AstroTurf, Belmont is investing in a field designed to keep the game moving. Natural grass and clay can be difficult to manage through rain, high-use schedules, maintenance recovery, and tournament weekends. A full AstroTurf softball system helps reduce those interruptions by creating a surface that drains efficiently, plays consistently, and requires less recovery time between games, practices, and events.

For softball, full-field consistency matters. The game moves quickly from dirt to grass and back again, with athletes constantly accelerating, planting, sliding, fielding, and reacting to hard-hit balls across different zones of the field. AstroTurf helps create a more uniform playing environment across the infield, outfield, basepaths, and high-traffic areas, giving athletes a surface designed for dependable footing and predictable ball response.

That reliability becomes especially important in tournament settings. College softball fields are often asked to host multiple games in a single day, with short turnarounds and little room for weather-related delay. AstroTurf gives Belmont a field built to handle repeated use while maintaining playability from the first pitch of the day through the final inning of a packed weekend schedule.

The installation also reflects the continued growth of AstroTurf’s commitment to softball-specific performance. AstroTurf systems are engineered around how the game is played, with attention to true hops, surface stability, consistent speed, and durability in areas that see the most stress. For programs like Belmont, that means a field that supports both development and competition without the constant maintenance demands of a traditional natural surface. With an emphasis on safety Astroturf’s systems deliver an optimal playing surface for the best surface for softball.

“Softball programs need fields that can keep up with the way the game is played today,” said Erin Cosan, Director of Softball, AstroTurf®.

With its new AstroTurf field in place, Belmont Softball now has a playing surface built for more access, fewer interruptions, and a more dependable athlete experience. From practice reps to tournament weekends, the Bruins are investing in a modern softball field designed to help the game keep moving.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company’s portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf & Proud Partner of Major League Baseball; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Liam Kissinger

4437587009

Liam.Kissinger@astroturf.com

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68a6f90d-b9b5-46e3-9c72-ec3da15bac22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9c39a87-80a9-42c4-a71f-80c89a7a104f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ddbbb03-2885-4f92-8a6d-24e436e30d3c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/467b90bd-5588-42bc-81b5-63bf49a96b92

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a9dd81c-ad1b-42e8-b933-5ba8ec0cd49c