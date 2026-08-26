Parts Town Unlimited Announces New Atlanta-Area Global Fulfillment Center to Expand Southeast Distribution Capabilities

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parts Town Unlimited, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts for commercial foodservice, residential appliances, and HVAC equipment, today announced that it has signed a full building lease at 85 North Business Park (Jackson 85 North) in Pendergrass, Georgia. Parts Town Unlimited will occupy the 538,450-square-foot facility by the end of this year.

The new facility will expand the company’s global fulfillment network to the Southeast, joining existing Global Fulfillment Centers in Chicago, Phoenix and Munich. Designed to enable accelerated growth and continued product expansion, the facility will bring together more than 140 team members while deepening Parts Town Unlimited’s investment in the local community.

“Our new Global Fulfillment Center represents an important next step in the evolution of our North American distribution network and positions us to serve our customers and manufacturer partners with even greater speed, flexibility and scale,” said Bill Geary, Chief Accelerator aka CEO, Parts Town Unlimited. “By placing greater depth and breadth of mission-critical OEM parts closer to customers across the Southeast, we can reduce transit times and costs while creating room for our partners’ expanding inventories. We are also proud to invest in the Atlanta area and become an active member of the local community.”

At 538,450 square feet, the new facility will be the company’s largest Global Fulfillment Center to date, stocking commercial foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC OEM parts. Once operational, the facility will expand Parts Town Unlimited’s reach, bringing mission-critical OEM parts to 93% of the U.S. within two days. The company also plans to offer local pickup and same-day delivery, giving local customers access to mission-critical OEM parts in as little as two hours.

The facility will feature a modular design with robotic conveyance, providing flexibility to adapt as inventory and customer needs evolve. Planned technology includes advanced AI-powered robotics solutions, as well as automation across the facility including packing stations, shipping sortation, and receiving. These investments are expected to increase productivity, use space more efficiently and empower team members to focus on higher-value work.

This facility is Parts Town Unlimited’s first LEED-certified Global Fulfillment Center, a globally recognized green building certification that promotes energy efficiency, resource conservation and healthier indoor environments.

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the parent company of more than 50 unique brands worldwide that collectively serve as a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products. Parts Town Unlimited is constantly working to create user-friendly parts identification tools, expand its high-tech distribution capabilities and foster forward-thinking innovations.

Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential and boundless innovation with a focus on people and long-term partnerships. For more information, visit PartsTownUnlimited.com.

Media Contact:

Agency H5 for Parts Town Unlimited: partstownpr@agencyh5.com