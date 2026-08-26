Mercer County, Pennsylvania Announces September 2026 Fairs, Highland Games and Live Performances

Sharon, PA, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visitors looking for fall events in western Pennsylvania will find fairs, cultural traditions and live performances across Mercer County throughout September 2026.

Visit Mercer County PA is highlighting four major events taking place from Labor Day week through the end of September: the 158th Great Stoneboro Fair, the 82nd Jamestown Community Fair, the 5th Annual Scottish Highland Games and the opening performances of ACTS Performing Arts Center's 2026-27 season.

Together, the events offer opportunities to experience Mercer County's agricultural heritage, community traditions, Scottish culture and performing arts in Stoneboro, Jamestown, Mercer and Sharon.

158th Great Stoneboro Fair: Sept. 2-7

The 158th Great Stoneboro Fair runs Sept. 2-7 at the Stoneboro Fairgrounds in Stoneboro, Pennsylvania.

The six-day fair features livestock exhibits, agricultural displays, midway rides, food, commercial exhibits, family attractions and grandstand entertainment. General gate admission is free Wednesday, Sept. 2, when the schedule also includes harness racing and discounted midway rides.

Grandstand events later in the week include Bull Ride Mania, demolition derbies and the Northwest Pennsylvania Truck and Tractor Pulls.

82nd Jamestown Community Fair: Sept. 8-12

The 82nd Jamestown Community Fair takes place Sept. 8-12 at the Jamestown Community Fairgrounds, 617 Jackson Street Ext. in Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

The agriculturally focused community fair offers free admission and features livestock and 4-H exhibits, antique machinery, local vendors, fair food, vegetable and grain displays, baked goods, crafts and entertainment.

"Fall is a wonderful time to experience Mercer County because our communities offer so many different ways to enjoy the season," said Carmen Aiello, president and CEO of Visit Mercer County PA. "From longtime community fairs and the Highland Games to live performances, these events give visitors a chance to spend time together, experience our communities and make Mercer County part of their fall plans."

5th Annual Scottish Highland Games: Sept. 19

The 5th Annual Scottish Highland Games will take place Sept. 19 at Libations Winery, 130 American Way in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the event features professional and amateur athletes competing in traditional Scottish athletic events along with Scottish clans, bagpipes and a craft festival. Admission is $10 per car.

ACTS Performing Arts Center Opens 2026-27 Season Sept. 25-27

Mercer County's September calendar also includes the opening of the ACTS Performing Arts Center 2026-27 season in downtown Sharon.

"ACTS Sings! Duos & Duets" is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at ACTS Performing Arts Center, 40 S. Irvine Ave. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

The production centers on musical pairings and shared vocal performances. Adult tickets are $20, and student tickets are $15.

Plan a September Visit to Mercer County

With events taking place across Stoneboro, Jamestown, Mercer and Sharon, September gives travelers several opportunities to combine a fair, festival or performance with other activities throughout Mercer County.

Visit Mercer County PA maintains an online event calendar with current dates, locations and event information to help travelers plan their visits.

"We want visitors to feel welcome here and to discover just how much there is to experience across Mercer County," Aiello said. "Our fall calendar makes it easy to find an event that fits your interests, whether that means enjoying a fair, experiencing local traditions or seeing a live performance. We invite people to explore the calendar, plan a visit and enjoy more of what Mercer County has to offer."

Travelers looking for fairs, festivals, performing arts and other fall events in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, can view the current event calendar at VisitMercerCountyPA.com/event-calendar/.

Visitors should confirm individual event schedules, admission information and other details with event organizers before attending.

About Visit Mercer County PA

Founded in 1963, VisitMercerCountyPA is the official tourist promotion agency for Mercer County, Pennsylvania. The organization promotes attractions, events, lodging, recreation, shopping, dining, and visitor experiences throughout the county while providing travel-planning resources for visitors from across the United States and Canada.

VisitMercerCountyPA supports regional tourism through destination marketing, visitor services, tourism partnerships, travel guides, and programs showcasing Mercer County's communities and attractions.

For travel ideas, member businesses, accommodations, restaurants, and upcoming events, visit VisitMercerCountyPA.com.

Attachments