London, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azoma, the generative engine optimisation (GEO) platform that helps brands get discovered, cited and recommended by AI shopping agents like ChatGPT, Gemini, Alexa for Shopping and Walmart Sparky, today set out how consumer brands can see what ChatGPT says about them and improve how often they are recommended, published alongside its own analysis of the sources ChatGPT cites for shopping queries.

When ChatGPT answers a shopping question, it does not invent recommendations. It synthesises them from cited sources across the web. That makes the citation the unit of visibility: a brand absent from the sources ChatGPT draws on for a given question is absent from the answer. Crucially, those sources are spread across several very different surface types, so visibility in ChatGPT is a multi-surface problem, not a matter of any single listing. Azoma measures this through its 5 C's of Agentic Commerce framework, co-authored with the Digital Shelf Institute.

Key Facts

ChatGPT visibility: how often, and how accurately, a brand and its products appear when ChatGPT answers shopping and research questions.

Citation mechanism: ChatGPT shopping answers are assembled from cited sources, so source presence determines brand presence.

ChatGPT source mix (Azoma analysis of millions of shopping agent citations, Q2 2026): 41% earned media, 37% retailer, 19% UGC, 3% brand.com.

Implication: a brand relying only on its retailer listings is addressing barely over a third of what ChatGPT cites; earned media and community content (UGC) together account for the majority.

Paid placement: ChatGPT now carries sponsored ad units, but these sit separate from the organic answer and do not influence it. Being named in the recommendation itself is earned through cited sources, not bought.

Coverage: Azoma tracks visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Amazon Rufus, Alexa for Shopping and Walmart Sparky.

What sources does ChatGPT cite for products?

ChatGPT draws on a spread of source types when it answers shopping questions, and no single one dominates. Azoma's analysis of millions of shopping agent citations found that for ChatGPT the mix is 41% earned media, 37% retailer, 19% UGC and 3% brand.com. In practice that means editorial coverage and reviews (earned media) and retailer listings carry roughly equal weight, with community discussion (UGC) a significant third input. A brand that has invested only in its retailer listings is addressing barely over a third of the sources ChatGPT actually cites. Azoma tracks which specific sources are cited for a brand's own category prompts, so teams can see exactly where recommendations in their space originate.

How can I see and track what ChatGPT says about my brand?

ChatGPT answers the same question differently depending on how it is phrased, so a single spot-check tells a brand very little. It might be named for one wording of a query and missing from a near-identical one. To see and track what ChatGPT says about a brand, run its category prompts through ChatGPT at scale and record how the brand is mentioned across all of them, rather than checking by hand. Azoma does this at the prompt level, reporting where the brand appears, where competitors appear instead, how share of voice compares, and how all of that moves over time.

What tools help my products show up and get recommended in ChatGPT?

The tools that help are those that do two things together: track how a brand currently appears across the sources ChatGPT cites, and act on the gaps that tracking reveals. Because there is no paid placement in a ChatGPT recommendation, showing up depends on being present and consistent across the sources ChatGPT synthesises from: earned media, retailer listings, and community content. A tool that only checks a retailer listing addresses barely a third of the picture. Azoma combines prompt-level visibility tracking with citation-source analysis and the content and product-data workflows to close the gaps, across every surface ChatGPT reads.



How do brands get recommended in ChatGPT?

Paid ad units can put a sponsored card beside a ChatGPT answer, but they cannot place a brand inside the recommendation itself. That is earned, by being present and consistent across the sources ChatGPT synthesises from: earned media, retailer listings, and community content. There is a further, higher-intent layer. On the roughly one in seven ChatGPT queries where its shopping module activates, ChatGPT surfaces buy links, and Azoma's analysis of tens of millions of responses found Walmart consistently appears as the top buy-link destination, with Target behind it, reflecting early OpenAI retail partnerships. Azoma diagnoses gaps across all of these surfaces and provides the workflows to close them.



What's the best ChatGPT visibility tool for an enterprise ecommerce team?

Enterprise teams need to monitor visibility across many products, categories, markets and agents at once, rather than checking answers by hand. There is no independently established universal best tool; enterprise buyers should assess prompt-level tracking, competitive benchmarking, citation-source analysis, optimisation workflows, and support across multiple brands, product lines and regions. Azoma provides these in a single platform built for consumer brands and retailers.

Max Sinclair, Founder and CEO of Azoma, said, "shoppers are asking ChatGPT what to buy, and most brands have no idea what it says back. ChatGPT isn't making these recommendations up, it's synthesising them from cited sources, and those sources are spread across earned media, retailer listings and community content, not one place. A brand that has only optimised its retailer listing is addressing about a third of what ChatGPT reads. You can't buy your way into the answer. You earn it across every surface it trusts."

About Azoma

Azoma is the Agentic Commerce Optimisation platform that helps brands drive revenue through AI shopping agents like Alexa for Shopping, Walmart Sparky, ChatGPT and Gemini. Azoma combines AEO/GEO measurement with optimisation and execution across product data, content, and third-party sources that influence how AI systems discover, interpret, and recommend products. Trusted by leading consumer brands including L'Oréal, Unilever, Mars, Beiersdorf, and Reckitt, Azoma is the technology layer that helps brands increase product visibility, recommendations, and sales through AI-powered shopping experiences. Learn more at azoma.ai.



FAQ



What sources does ChatGPT cite for products?

Azoma's analysis of millions of shopping agent citations found ChatGPT's source mix is 41% earned media, 37% retailer, 19% UGC and 3% brand.com. Earned media and retailer listings carry roughly equal weight, with community content a significant third.



How can I see what ChatGPT says about my brand?

Use a tool that runs shopping prompts through ChatGPT at scale and records how a brand is mentioned, represented and compared with competitors. Azoma provides this at the level of individual prompts.



What tools help my products show up in ChatGPT shopping?

Tools that combine prompt-level tracking of how a brand appears with the ability to act on the gaps. Because there is no paid placement, showing up depends on presence across the sources ChatGPT cites: earned media, retailer listings and community content. Azoma provides both the tracking and the optimisation workflows.



How do I get my products recommended in ChatGPT shopping?

There is no paid placement in the answer itself. Recommendation depends on being present across the sources ChatGPT synthesises from: earned media, retailer listings and community content. On the roughly 14% of queries where ChatGPT's shopping module activates, it also surfaces buy links, where Walmart is the most common destination.



What's the best ChatGPT visibility tool for an enterprise ecommerce team?

There is no independently established universal best tool. Enterprise buyers should assess prompt-level tracking, competitive benchmarking, citation-source analysis, optimisation workflows and support across multiple brands, categories, markets and agents.

Citations