Nearly Three in Ten US Marketing Job Postings Are Still Searching After a Month, New Talent Scout Report Finds

Miami, Florida, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly three in ten US marketing job postings (28.9%) are still advertising 30 or more days after going live, and for social media managers the figure reaches 42.2%, according to the 2026 Marketing Hiring Gap Report, released today by Talent Scout, the Miami-based nearshore recruiting company now supporting more than 30 North American agencies. The report, an analysis of 6,731 US job postings across 16 marketing, creative, and operations roles, also finds the median advertised salary for senior-level marketing roles has reached $135,000.

Key Findings

28.9% of the 6,731 postings analyzed were still advertising 30 or more days after going live; 9.6% were still advertising past 45 days

The hardest seats to fill are execution-heavy specialist roles: social media manager postings age worst (42.2% still advertising after a month), followed by media buyers (40.6%) and video editors (34.5%)

$135,000: median advertised salary for senior-marked US marketing roles (568 employer-stated postings); senior growth marketing managers reach $156,500

The seniority ladder: junior-marked roles advertise a $62,814 median, unmarked mid-level roles $87,500, senior-marked roles $135,000

A Data Point Inside a Loud Debate

The report lands in a job market defined by uncertainty. Economists surveyed by Indeed's Hiring Lab expect a cooled labor market and an AI-driven reshuffling of white-collar work [1], and Stanford SIEPR reports the toughest market for early-career professionals in years, with new-graduate unemployment at 5.6% in early 2026 [2]. Yet demand for marketing leadership persists: the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 7% growth for marketing managers through 2034, with a median wage of $161,030 [3]. The gap this report measures sits exactly in that tension: companies are asked to do more marketing with less budget, senior talent advertises at record prices, and the specialist seats that produce the work are the slowest to fill.

"I spent ten years running a full-service marketing and creative agency, and the hardest part was never the work. It was keeping the seats filled with people who could do the work at a senior level," said Mike Bodkin, Co-Founder and CEO of Talent Scout and previously Co-Founder and CEO of Giant Propeller, a full-service marketing and creative agency. "When four in ten social media manager postings are still searching a month later, that is not a recruiting problem. That is a cost problem. Senior execution now comes at prices most marketing budgets were never built to carry, and the teams that close the gap will be the ones willing to widen where they look."

Methodology in Brief

The report analyzed 6,731 unique US job postings across 16 marketing, creative, and operations roles over a 60-day window ending August 24, 2026, aggregated via the Adzuna jobs API [4]. Listing age measures days between posting creation and collection; the report measures listing age, not confirmed fill status. Salary benchmarks use only the 1,914 postings with employer-stated annual salaries, cross-checked against independently published figures: two of three marquee roles land within 1.5% of Glassdoor's medians (paid media manager $102,500 vs $101,217 [5]; growth marketing manager $132,938 vs $131,000 [6]). The full methodology, per-role tables, and seniority ladder are published here.

About Talent Scout

Talent Scout (gettalentscout.com) is a Miami-based nearshore recruiting company founded in 2025 by Mike Bodkin and Josh Goldberg. Bodkin was previously Co-Founder and CEO of Giant Propeller, a full-service marketing and creative agency, which he exited. Talent Scout helps US marketing agencies, brands, and in-house teams hire senior Latin American marketing, creative, and operations talent as full-time embedded hires: operator-built recruiting with up to 70% payroll savings versus comparable US salaries. Talent Scout is independently reviewed on Clutch (5.0).

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