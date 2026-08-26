Associa Hawaii Wins Hawaii’s Best Property Management Company Award

HONOLULU, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is pleased to announce that Associa Hawaii has been named Hawaii’s Best Property Management Company by readers of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The Hawaii’s Best Awards recognize local businesses based on customers’ trust, loyalty and support. Associa Hawaii earned first place in the property management company category, reflecting the branch’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and meaningful value to communities across the state.

This recognition reflects Associa Hawaii’s ongoing commitment to delivering responsive, professional and community-focused management services. From day-to-day operations and board support to long-term planning and homeowner engagement, the Associa Hawaii team works closely with communities to help them operate efficiently and create meaningful value for residents.

Established in 1991, Associa Hawaii has served community associations throughout Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui, Lanai, Molokai, and Kauai. The branch supports a wide range of communities with services tailored to the unique needs of Hawaii’s associations, combining local market knowledge with Associa’s national resources, industry-leading education and commitment to service excellence.

As part of Associa’s family of companies, Associa Hawaii provides clients with access to a broad network of community management professionals, innovative tools and best practices designed to support stronger, more connected communities. The branch’s first-place honor underscores the trust clients place in its team and the value of its people-first approach to community management.

“We are very grateful to those who voted Associa Hawaii as Hawaii’s Best Property Management Company,” said Pauli Wong, PCAM®, RS®, branch president of Associa Hawaii. “It is an honor for our team to serve our valued clients and their communities.”

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939