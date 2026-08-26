Thomas Global Systems Completes Delivery of M1A2 Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainers to Australian Army





SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Global Systems has successfully completed delivery of M1A2 Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainers (ITT) to the Australian Department of Defence under Project LAND 907 Armoured Combat, fulfilling its contracted acquisition scope and transitioning the program into in-service sustainment.

As the Prime System Integrator, Thomas Global delivered 16 M1A2 Abrams ITTs to support the training requirements of the Australian Army’s M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 Main Battle Tank (MBT) fleet, consisting of fixed and deployable variants.

The 16 systems were delivered progressively through 2025 with final system acceptance activities and acquisition project closure completed in Q4 2025. All systems continue to be managed by Thomas Global Systems through sustainment.

Head of Land Systems Division, Major General Jason Blain, acknowledged the successful acquisition of the Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainers.

“The successful delivery of the Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainers under LAND 907 Armoured Combat marks a significant milestone for Army capability and industry partnership,” Major General Blain said.

“These simulators showcase Australian innovation and enable full crew training in a high-fidelity environment, enhancing readiness while reducing the burden on platforms and sustainment resources.”

“We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of the M1A2 ITTs and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Thomas Global Systems.”

Andrew Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer and Acting Vice President & General Manager, Simulation & Training Solutions at Thomas Global Systems, said the Abrams ITT had significantly expanded training capacity for operators and crews.

“The Australian Army has been impressed with the training capability delivered by our Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainer, with overwhelmingly positive end-user feedback supporting enhanced readiness,” says Andrew Hutchinson.

“As the L907 program enters sustainment, the trainers are expected to surpass 2,500 additional training hours in 2026, highlighting the essential role of full-crew, high-fidelity simulation in preparing Land Forces for modern combat.”

The completion of the LAND 907 program reinforces Thomas Global Systems’ track record in delivering integrated training solutions for modern defence platforms across Allied militaries worldwide.

About the Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainer (ITT)

The Abrams ITT is a single, unified training system that combines a Tactical Crew Trainer, Gunnery Training System and Driver Trainer into one high‑fidelity platform. Purpose‑built to enhance Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 operator performance and combat readiness, the Abrams ITT enables full‑crew, advanced mission rehearsals across the full training continuum while significantly reducing reliance on costly live‑fire activity.

About Thomas Global Systems

Thomas Global Systems is an industry leader in the design, production, and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for aerospace and defense applications. Since 1956, the Company has gained international recognition for practical innovation and dependability. Thomas Global Systems delivers expertise in avionics, mission electronics, and simulation & training solutions from facilities in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California. Learn more at www.thomas-global.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/405de62b-272f-435a-b09a-9dde3902bf4d