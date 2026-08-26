Silly Nice Reaches 165 New York Dispensaries as Independent Cannabis Brand Expands Statewide

New York, New York, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, the independent New York cannabis brand launched in 2024, has reached a new milestone: its products are now available in 165 licensed dispensaries across New York State.

For a family-run brand entering one of the most competitive and rapidly evolving cannabis markets in the country, reaching 165 retail partners in roughly two years represents meaningful progress. It also makes clear how much opportunity remains.

New York’s Office of Cannabis Management currently lists 695 operating adult-use dispensaries statewide. That means Silly Nice has established a presence in nearly one out of every four legal adult-use dispensaries in New York while still leaving hundreds of stores, communities and retail relationships to pursue.

The company views 165 stores not as a finish line, but as proof that its small-batch approach, distinctive product lineup and hands-on retail strategy are finding an audience across the state.

“We’re incredibly grateful to every dispensary owner, buyer, budtender and customer who has given Silly Nice a chance,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. “When we started in 2024, we were simply trying to make products we could be proud of and build real relationships one store at a time. Seeing Silly Nice in 165 dispensaries is humbling. We know we still have a lot of work to do, and we want to keep earning our place on shelves by showing up for our partners and the people who support us.”

A Six-SKU Lineup With More Room to Grow

Silly Nice’s current New York portfolio includes six SKUs spanning several cannabis formats, giving dispensaries the ability to build a broader brand presence rather than relying on a single hero product.

The lineup includes Diamond Powder, Frosted Hash Ball, Bubble Hash, Diamond-Frosted and Live Resin Infused Flower, 1G 510 vape cartridges and rechargeable 2G All-In-One vapes.

While Silly Nice is represented in 165 dispensaries, expanding the full six-SKU assortment within existing retail partners is one of the brand’s biggest priorities.

Retail expansion is not only about adding dots to a store locator. A dispensary carrying one or two products creates awareness, but a deeper assortment allows adult consumers to explore the brand across hash, concentrates, infused flower and vape formats while giving budtenders more opportunities to recommend a Silly Nice product that matches a shopper’s preferences.

With nearly 700 legal adult-use dispensaries already operating in New York, Silly Nice sees substantial runway both geographically and within its existing network.

More Than Wholesale: Silly Nice Wants to Be a Retail Partner

Silly Nice’s expansion strategy is shaped by experience that began long before the brand entered cannabis.

The team behind Silly Nice brings more than 20 years of experience across publishing, public relations, digital marketing, content creation and brand development. That background has become a central part of what the company offers dispensary partners.

Rather than viewing its responsibility as ending when products arrive at a store, Silly Nice creates marketing support intended to help retailers generate awareness, educate customers and move product.

That support includes editorial exposure, digital marketing, AI and search-focused content, social promotion, budtender education and Founder Meet & Greet events at participating dispensaries.

The company’s founders have increasingly taken the brand directly into stores, meeting consumers, speaking with budtenders and supporting retail partners face-to-face. Those appearances are designed as educational events and give shoppers an opportunity to learn directly from the people behind the products.

For Silly Nice, the philosophy is straightforward: when a dispensary takes a chance on an independent New York brand, that brand should work to support the dispensary in return.

The milestone also gives the company a foundation for its next chapter.

Silly Nice Expands Beyond the Dispensary

The brand is also expanding beyond cannabis retail through a growing merchandise program.

Fresh Silly Nice merch drops are now available through the brand’s official online shop, extending its visual identity into apparel and lifestyle products that can be purchased outside licensed dispensaries.

The move reflects a larger ambition for Silly Nice to build a recognizable New York brand with cultural relevance beyond any individual cannabis SKU.

New merchandise releases are available at Silly Nice Merch.

The Next Goal: More New York Dispensaries, Deeper Shelves

Reaching 165 dispensaries gives Silly Nice a meaningful statewide footprint, but the opportunity ahead remains significantly larger.

With hundreds of New York dispensaries still outside the brand’s current network, Silly Nice plans to continue pursuing new retail relationships across New York City, Long Island, Westchester, the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Central New York, Western New York, the North Country and other legal adult-use markets statewide.

At the same time, the company intends to work with existing partners to expand toward its complete six-SKU lineup wherever the assortment makes sense.

Dispensaries interested in carrying Silly Nice, expanding their existing selection or scheduling a Founder Meet & Greet can visit Silly Nice Wholesale.

Retailers can also reach Silly Nice’s owners directly by calling or texting 929-375-6940.

For consumers, the 165-store milestone offers more places to discover the brand. For Silly Nice, it represents something simpler: 165 relationships built since 2024, and a reminder that there are still hundreds more to earn.

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