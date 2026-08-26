Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming this Fall to Harrison, New York

HARRISON, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announces its newest community, 2700 Westchester, is opening this fall in sought-after Harrison, New York, just 30 miles from Manhattan. This exclusive collection of luxury townhomes will feature five elegant home designs with modern floor plans and onsite amenities. Site work is underway at 2700 Westchester Ave. in Harrison, and the community is anticipated to open for sale this fall.

A rarity in charming Harrison, 2700 Westchester will feature luxurious new construction townhomes with over 2,900 square feet of living space. Home shoppers can choose from five stunning floor plans offering 3 bedrooms, up to 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, 2-car garages, and an optional elevator in the Carlough home design. Pricing is anticipated to start from approximately $1.6 million.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Designed for a low-maintenance lifestyle, 2700 Westchester will include landscaping, irrigation, and snow removal from driveways up to front doors, all covered by the homeowners' association. Residents will enjoy access to premier community amenities, including an outdoor heated pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a putting green, perfect for relaxation and recreation.





The community’s prime location near Interstate 287 provides easy access to major employers, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It is just five miles from the Harrison Metro-North Station and less than 30 miles from Manhattan, offering exceptional convenience for commuters. Families with children will benefit from living within the acclaimed Harrison Central School District.

"We are thrilled to bring 2700 Westchester to the Harrison area, offering new luxury townhomes designed for both comfort and convenience," said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in New York. "This community is ideal for home shoppers seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle paired with modern elegance in a highly desirable location."

For more information about 2700 Westchester by Toll Brothers, call (866) 329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)