MedVirtual Points to Growing Demand for Virtual Healthcare Professionals as Staffing Challenges Persist

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare practices continue to face a difficult staffing environment, one where open roles sit unfilled longer than practices can comfortably absorb. As traditional hiring pipelines remain strained, a growing number of independent practices are turning to virtual healthcare professionals to keep operations running without waiting on a hire that may not come.

A Hiring Environment That Isn't Getting Easier

Recruiting for healthcare roles, particularly administrative and support positions, has become a slower and more competitive process for many independent practices. Candidates with the right training are in demand across multiple settings, and practices without the resources of larger health systems often find themselves last in line.

The result is a familiar pattern: a role stays open, existing staff absorb the overflow, and patient-facing work slows down as a consequence. For practices that have been through repeated hiring cycles, the appeal of an in-person hire is no longer just about finding the right candidate. It's about finding one before the wait becomes untenable.

MedVirtual, a virtual staffing platform built for independent medical practices, has seen this pressure translate directly into demand for virtual healthcare professionals who can step into administrative and support roles remotely. Practices exploring this option can learn more at medvirtual.ai/virtual-staffing .

Why Practices Are Looking Beyond Local Hiring

Independent practices operate with a fundamentally different set of constraints than large hospital systems or corporate-owned clinics. Without dedicated administrative departments, much of the non-clinical workload is absorbed by the same staff responsible for direct patient care.

Over time, this creates friction throughout the practice: appointment backlogs grow, follow-up work piles up, and clinical staff are pulled away from the exam room to manage tasks that have little to do with medicine itself.

This dynamic has become a recurring theme in conversations among physician leaders, practice administrators, and healthcare operators nationwide. Staffing shortages, rising overhead, and increasingly complex payer requirements have combined to make administrative work a defining pressure point for independent practices, one that affects not only day-to-day operations but also staff morale and long-term practice sustainability.

"Practices aren't turning to virtual staffing because it's trendy, they're turning to it because the traditional hiring pool isn't keeping up," said Hamid Kohan, Chief Executive Officer, MedVirtual. "When a role sits open for months, the cost isn't just operational, it's felt by every patient who has to wait longer because of it."

Meeting Demand With Trained, Remote Support

MedVirtual's model is built to respond directly to this demand, offering practices access to remote, HIPAA-trained professionals who can take on administrative and support functions without the extended hiring timelines many practices have come to expect. Practices interested in understanding how virtual staffing could address their own hiring gaps can book a consultation with the MedVirtual team.

About MedVirtual

MedVirtual is a California-based virtual staffing company that connects independent healthcare practices with highly trained, HIPAA-compliant virtual coordinators. MedVirtual helps practices reduce administrative overhead by up to 70%, enabling providers to focus on clinical excellence while delivering a seamless patient experience. Today, MedVirtual supports more than 250 practices nationwide.

To learn more or to find your next virtual assistant, visit medvirtual.ai or book a consultation with the team.

Media Contact

Haylie Logan

Chief Marketing Officer, MedVirtual

info@medvirtual.ai

www.medvirtual.ai