Johnson Supply Completes Rebrand as Johnson HVAC Distribution, Launches New Website and Refreshes All 25 Locations Across Texas and Louisiana

Houston, Texas, 77025, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson HVAC Distribution, formerly known as Johnson Supply, an independently/employee owned company since 1953, announced the official completion of its company-wide rebrand and the launch of its new website at https://johnsonhvacdist.com. The updated identity now spans all 25 branch locations that serve contractors and HVAC professionals throughout Texas and Louisiana.

Annie Burnett, Director of Marketing - Johnson HVAC Distribution

The rebrand reflects where the company has been headed for years. Johnson HVAC Distribution has long been a primary resource for HVAC contractors across the region, and the new name makes that focus unmistakable. The refreshed website brings customers a more streamlined experience, anchored by an improved and faster online portal that gives contractors quicker access to product information, account management, branch locations, and support resources.

"This rebrand has been a long time coming, and we're proud of what we've built," said Annie Burnett, Director of Marketing at Johnson HVAC Distribution. "The new name and website aren't just a cosmetic change. They reflect who we are and who we serve. Our customers have always known us for our people and our products, and now our brand finally says the same thing out loud. We're excited for what's ahead in 2026 and beyond."

Every branch location has been updated to carry the Johnson HVAC Distribution name, bringing a consistent identity to the company's footprint across two states. Customers visiting any location will see the same refreshed brand they'll find online.

Johnson HVAC Distribution (formerly Johnson Supply) serves contractors at 25 locations:

Texas

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Allen, TX

1307 North Watters Road, Suite 100, Allen, TX 75013

(469) 270-5900

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/allen

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Austin, TX

2200 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Suite 106, Austin, TX 78728

(512) 977-0100

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/austin

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Beaumont, TX

1110 Gulf St., Beaumont, TX 77701

(409) 838-5251

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/beaumont

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Clute, TX

406 S Brazosport Blvd., Clute, TX 77531

(979) 265-0466

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/clute

Johnson HVAC Distribution - College Station, TX

10228 State Highway 30, College Station, TX 77845

(979) 775-5554

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/collegestation

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Corpus Christi, TX

1248 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

(361) 808-9675

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/corpuschristi

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Deer Park, TX

1250 Clay Court, Suite 100, Deer Park, TX 77536

(713) 477-0562

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/deerpark

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Fort Worth, TX

524 N. Beach Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111

(817) 834-9675

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/fortworth

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Garland, TX

1036 South Jupiter Road, Suite 300, Garland, TX 75042

(972) 494-0148

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/garland

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Houston-Jensen, TX

3511 Jensen Drive, Houston, TX 77026

(713) 869-3700

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/jensen

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Houston-Roxburgh, TX

6630 Roxburgh Drive, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77041

(713) 849-2030

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/roxburgh

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Houston-Stella Link, TX

10151 Stella Link Road, Houston, TX 77025

(713) 830-2499

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/stellalink

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Houston Stoney Brook, TX

3930 Stoney Brook Drive, Houston, TX 77063

(713) 781-1100

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/stoneybrook

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Humble, TX

1515 1st Street E, Humble, TX 77338

(281) 548-0600

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/humble

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Huntsville, TX

676 IH 45 S, Huntsville, TX 77340

(936) 291-6818

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/huntsville

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Katy, TX

21501 Park Row Drive, Suite 250, Katy, TX 77449

(713) 595-4335

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/katy

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Pharr, TX

801 Mozelle Avenue, Pharr, TX 78577

(956) 702-3445

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/pharr

Johnson HVAC Distribution - San Antonio, TX

1050 Arion Parkway, Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78216

(210) 495-9675

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/sanantonio

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Stafford, TX

13255-B Murphy Road, Stafford, TX 77477

(281) 499-9000

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/stafford

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Waco, TX

1000 Schroeder Dr., Suite 100, Waco, TX 76710

(254) 755-7333

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/waco

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Webster, TX

611 North Texas Avenue, Webster, TX 77598

(281) 338-6638

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/webster

Johnson HVAC Distribution - The Woodlands, TX

604 Spring Hill Road, Suite 170, Spring, TX 77386

(281) 872-3454

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/woodlands

Coming Soon - Johnson HVAC Distribution - TX





Louisiana

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Lafayette, LA

4002 Cameron Street, Lafayette, LA 70506

(337) 232-9862

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/lafayette

Johnson HVAC Distribution - Lake Charles, LA

2501 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

(337) 433-7100

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/lakecharles

Contractors across Texas and Louisiana can explore the new website, browse products, and find their nearest Johnson HVAC Distribution location at https://johnsonhvacdist.com. This rebrand marks more than a name change. It's a renewed commitment to the contractors who've counted on this company for over seven decades, and a signal of where Johnson HVAC Distribution is headed in 2026 and beyond. Same trusted team, same dedication to service, with a brand that finally matches both.

Learn more at https://johnsonhvacdist.com and connect on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/johnson-hvac-distribution.

Johnson HVAC Distribution Head Office - 10151 Stella Link Road, Houston, TX 77025

About Johnson HVAC Distribution

For over 70 years, Johnson HVAC Distribution (formerly Johnson Supply) has been a cornerstone of the HVAC industry across Texas and Louisiana. From its early days as a regional supplier to its current standing as a premier wholesale distributor, the company's mission has stayed the same: to have your back. Residential and commercial contractors rely on Johnson HVAC Distribution for more than products. The company operates around four core pillars: Products, Programs, Promotions and People. That means on-demand technical expertise to keep crews moving, marketing programs built to help contractors grow their brands, and an inventory stocked with the latest HVAC technologies ready to ship. Seven decades of relationships and industry knowledge sit behind every transaction. Johnson HVAC Distribution isn't just a supplier. It's a business partner.

Press Inquiries

Annie Burnett

aburnett@johnsonsupply.com

713-830-2376

https://johnsonhvacdist.com/

10151 Stella Link Rd.,

Houston, TX 77025, USA