TxFlow L1 strengthens its infrastructure with OpenZeppelin audit as its on-chain ecosystem expands

Independent OpenZeppelin review of TxFlow's bridge contract marks another step in TxFlow's approach to security as its L1, DEX, and builder ecosystem continue to develop.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TxFlow announces the completion of an independent security audit by OpenZeppelin , one of the world's most established blockchain security firms, trusted by major organizations and protocols including Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, Uniswap, Aave, Arbitrum, ZKsync, Compound, and others.

OpenZeppelin's review covered TxFlow's bridge contract, a critical component of the infrastructure supporting the movement of capital between external networks and TxFlow L1. OpenZeppelin's review identified zero critical and zero high-severity findings. One medium-severity finding was identified and resolved during the audit process.

The independent review forms part of TxFlow's broader approach to incorporating external security expertise as its financial infrastructure and ecosystem continue to develop. Alongside TxFlow DEX and continued L1 development, TxFlow is also building Builder Code, with additional details to be announced as both initiatives move closer to release. Together, these developments support TxFlow's broader objective: to build a Layer 1 designed specifically for financial markets, bringing trading, liquidity, and financial applications onto one blockchain where all finance happens.

Security at TxFlow L1 is a continuous responsibility: An independent review by OpenZeppelin

As part of this commitment, we work with leading independent security experts to rigorously assess our infrastructure. In 2026, OpenZeppelin completed a security audit of Bridge2, the USDC bridge connecting Arbitrum One to TxFlow L1. TxFlow aims to continue to strengthen its security architecture, monitoring, and operational safeguards as the network evolves. The audit report provides the technical scope, findings, and assessment from OpenZeppelin and is available for the community to review directly.

TxFlow's broader bridge infrastructure supports deposits and withdrawals across Arbitrum One, Ethereum, Base, Polygon PoS, and Solana. TxFlow's documented bridge flow includes controls around the movement of funds, including validator-approved withdrawals and a built-in safety wait before withdrawals are completed.

These controls form part of TxFlow's approach to protecting one of the most important functions of financial infrastructure: the movement of capital between networks.

Global-grade security from the ground up

TxFlow is building its security program with the standards expected of serious financial infrastructure in mind. To support that approach, TxFlow engaged OpenZeppelin, one of the world's most established blockchain security firms. OpenZeppelin has completed more than 900 security audits, identifying more than 10,000 issues, including 700+ critical and high-severity vulnerabilities, across blockchain protocols and financial infrastructure.

Its security work spans major crypto organizations and ecosystems including Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, Uniswap, Aave, Arbitrum, ZKsync, Optimism, and Compound, as well as established financial institutions and infrastructure providers including DTCC, Fidelity Digital Assets, WisdomTree, ANZ, and CACEIS.

For TxFlow, working with globally recognized security specialists at an early stage establishes a clear approach: independently review critical infrastructure as the network and ecosystem grow. Security is not an add-on to financial infrastructure. It is part of the infrastructure itself.

Building infrastructure for on-chain finance

TxFlow L1 is designed specifically for financial markets and applications.

TxFlow DEX, a fully on-chain central limit order book for perpetual markets, is the first application built on TxFlow L1. The DEX is the first product operating on a broader infrastructure layer. TxFlow L1 is designed to support multiple financial applications and markets on the same network, including perpetuals, spot markets, prediction markets, and new categories of on-chain financial products. Through TxFlow Improvement Protocol (TIP) Liquidity Standards , Channels can connect to common execution, settlement, and liquidity infrastructure rather than operating as isolated applications.

For traders, that means infrastructure designed around markets from the start.

For builders, it creates a foundation for developing new financial applications on a network designed for trading, liquidity, and settlement.

What's next: Builder code

Alongside continued development of TxFlow L1 and TxFlow DEX, the team is building two new ecosystem initiatives: TxFlow Builder Code.

Builder Code is being developed to expand how builders and ecosystem participants can contribute to and grow alongside the network. For the TxFlow community, these initiatives represent the next stage of ecosystem growth: more ways for traders to participate, more ways for builders to contribute, and more activity across the TxFlow network.

About TxFlow L1

TxFlow L1 is a high-performance blockchain built for on-chain financial infrastructure, organized around TIP Liquidity Standards that define how financial products are built, composed, and settled on-chain. TxFlow DEX is the first Channel on TxFlow L1, a CLOB orderbook DEX for perpetual trading, processing over 250,000 TPS with one-block finality. Through its TxFlow Improvement Protocol standards and Channel architecture, TxFlow enables spot markets, derivatives, prediction markets and future financial products to operate on the same chain while connecting to shared execution and settlement infrastructure where all finance happens. TxFlow L1 is building an open, composable and community-owned financial ecosystem in which each new application can strengthen the infrastructure available to those that follow.

Media contact

Gelsey Birkett

Head of PR

Gelsey_Birkett@txflow.com

About OpenZeppelin

OpenZeppelin is a leading security partner for on-chain finance, trusted by organizations including DTCC, Fidelity Digital Assets, WisdomTree, Coinbase, Uniswap, Aave, and the Ethereum Foundation. Since 2015, OpenZeppelin has secured more than $35 trillion in value transferred and delivered 900+ security engagements, surfacing more than 10,000 vulnerabilities across critical on-chain infrastructure. Its open-source smart contract libraries are an industry standard used across leading stablecoins, tokenized assets, and blockchain applications.

txflow.com

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