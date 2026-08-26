Crestmoor Estates by Toll Brothers is Now Open in San Bruno, California

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Crestmoor Estates, an exclusive new home community in San Bruno, California. Located in the heart of San Mateo County in Northern California, Crestmoor Estates offers luxury single-family homes with breathtaking views, modern architecture, and a variety of personalization options.





Crestmoor Estates features two stunning collections of single-family homes, ranging from approximately 2,300 to 2,800 square feet. These new home designs include 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2-car garages, with prices starting from approximately $2.1 million. Each home comes with included front yard landscaping, enhancing the neighborhood’s picturesque aesthetic. Surrounded by mature trees and open space, the community is perfectly situated in an elevated setting with scenic views of the Bay Area.

"Crestmoor Estates offers home shoppers the opportunity to own a luxury home in one of the most desirable locations in San Mateo County," said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. "With its stunning views, modern home designs, and close proximity to major employers, transportation, and recreational amenities, this community truly delivers the best of Bay Area living."





Located minutes from major public transit systems such as Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Caltrain, and the San Mateo Transit System, as well as major freeways, Crestmoor Estates is ideal for commuters. The community is also near San Francisco International Airport, Silicon Valley, and popular destinations including Oracle Park, Chase Center, and Golden Gate Park.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For more information on Crestmoor Estates and other Toll Brothers communities throughout California, visit TollBrothers.com/CA or call 844-790-5263.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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