Texas Precious Metals granted CME Registered Depository status for Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium at NY Facility

SHINER, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals, one of the nation's largest vertically integrated precious metals companies, today announced that its New York facility has been approved as a licensed depository for the COMEX division of CME Group. The approval authorizes the facility to store and process physical metal—gold (including enhanced delivery), silver, platinum, and palladium—that is eligible for delivery against COMEX and NYMEX contracts.

The designation places Texas Precious Metals as one of 12 exchange-approved depositories responsible for the safekeeping, weighing, and delivery of precious metals.

The New York depository broadens the Texas Precious Metals storage footprint and reinforces the company's ability to serve institutional traders, banks, refiners, and bullion dealers seeking secure, regulated storage and direct access to the exchange.

“Our approval as a CME-approved depository is an important development in our growing capital markets footprint,” said Tarek Saab, Co-founder and CEO of Texas Precious Metals. “In addition to supporting banks and institutions, our CME-approved depository will also serve as one of two storage locations for the Y’all Street Gold ETF (YSAU) and Y’all Street Silver ETF (YSAG), the only two precious metals ETFs exclusively domiciled in the United States.”

The New York facility complements the company's existing storage footprint in Texas by providing a strategic location within one of the world's most active precious metals trading hubs. As a CME registered depository, the facility is authorized to receive, store, and facilitate the delivery of eligible metals in accordance with exchange requirements.

“We are proud to offer our partners another trusted location backed by the operational excellence they have come to expect from Texas Precious Metals,” said Saab.



Media Contact

Keith Kieschnick

Chief of Staff

Texas Precious Metals

361-594-3624

keith@texmetals.com

ABOUT TEXAS PRECIOUS METALS

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest vertically-integrated precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company operates an online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository network, and fulfillment and logistics service center. Texas Precious Metals is a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and operates a CME registered depository.