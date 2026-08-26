Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Reflection Ridge, is coming soon to Las Vegas, Nevada. Located in the prestigious Summerlin master plan, this gated community will introduce three all-new two-story home designs inspired by timeless mid-century modern architecture. Blending clean lines and contemporary desert design, these distinctive homes will offer a fresh interpretation of luxury living. Site work is underway at 938 Silver Lark Court in Las Vegas, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in September 2026.

Reflection Ridge will offer home shoppers an exceptional opportunity to own a sophisticated new construction home in one of Las Vegas’ most desirable neighborhoods. The community’s newly designed two-story home designs range from approximately 3,300 to 3,800 square feet and include 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Each home features elegant primary suites with private decks, versatile flex rooms, spacious lofts, and striking architectural details. The gated community is nestled within Summerlin’s exclusive La Madre Peaks Village, offering stunning desert vistas and golden sunsets. Pricing is anticipated to start from approximately $1.2 million.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Reflection Ridge will enjoy access to Summerlin’s array of master-plan amenities, including a 200-mile trail system, community parks, golf courses, and recreation centers. Located near downtown Summerlin and future Urban Core, the community offers convenient access to exceptional shopping, dining, entertainment, and events. In addition, abundant outdoor recreation, top-rated private schools, and the vibrant city of Las Vegas are just moments away.

"Reflection Ridge represents a remarkable opportunity for home shoppers to experience luxury living in one of Las Vegas’ most sought-after locations," said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. "These all-new home designs bring a fresh architectural vision to Summerlin, drawing inspiration from classic mid-century modern design while incorporating the spacious layouts, personalization opportunities, and modern conveniences that today’s buyers desire. Combined with Summerlin’s premier amenities and an exceptional location, Reflection Ridge is set to deliver an unparalleled lifestyle for our homeowners."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Reflection Ridge, call (855) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothersLasVegas.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)