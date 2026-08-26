Forge’s LDI and Live Design Announce the Return of the Excellence in Live Design Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge’s LDI and Live Design today announce the return of the Excellence in Live Design Awards , recognizing the creative projects redefining what’s possible across live entertainment, events, and experiences worldwide.

Returning with an expanded global focus, the Excellence in Live Design Awards will spotlight exceptional work across concerts and touring, theatre, broadcast, corporate events, immersive experiences, venues, and production design.

The reader-judged awards invite the global live design community to showcase the creativity, collaboration and technical expertise behind today’s most memorable experiences - from the designers and producers who envision them to the technologists, manufacturers and production teams who bring them to life.

“The Excellence in Live Design Awards have a long history of recognizing the extraordinary creativity and technical expertise that define this industry,” said Marian Sandberg, VP and Brand Leader, Forge. “Bringing the awards back gives us an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on the people, teams, and projects pushing live experiences forward – and to celebrate that work alongside the industry at LDI.”

Entries may be submitted by anyone involved in an eligible project, including designers, producers, architects, consultants, owners, manufacturers, suppliers, venue, and event teams.

Celebrating the Best in Live Design

From massive stadium tours and theatrical productions to immersive installations, broadcasts, corporate events, and innovation venues, the Excellence in Live Design Awards reflect the extraordinary breadth of today’s live entertainment and experiences industry.

Following the entry period, eligible projects will be presented to the Live Design and LDI communities for a public vote, giving industry professionals the opportunity to recognize the work they believe represents the very best in live design.

Awards will be presented across nine categories:

Architainment/Immersive Experience

Concert - Arena/Theater - Primary venue capacity under 20,000

- Primary venue capacity under 20,000 Concert - Stadium Tour - Primary venue capacity 20,000+

- Primary venue capacity 20,000+ Corporate Event

Live For Broadcast

Theatre Production

Venue - Club/Lounge

Venue- Hotel/Restaurant

Venue - Theatre/Performance



Finalists and winners will receive exposure across LDI and Live Design, putting their work in front of the global community of designers, producers, technologists, manufacturers, and entertainment professionals these brands serve.

The program will culminate at LDI 2026 running December 2-8, 2026 in Las Vegas, where winners will be recognized and celebrated alongside the live entertainment design and technology community.

Entries Now Open

The Excellence in Live Design Awards are now accepting entries for qualifying projects.

Key Dates:

Entries Open: August 26, 2026

Entry Deadline: September 30, 2026

Public Voting Begins: October 1, 2026

Winner Announced: November 13, 2026

Winners Recognized: LDI 2026 in Las Vegas

Designers, creative teams, producers, venues, manufacturers and other industry professionals are encouraged to submit the work that deserves to be seen—and recognized—by the global live design community.

To explore the categories, review eligibility and judging criteria, and submit an entry, visit Excellence in Live Design Awards | LDI 2026

About LDI

For nearly four decades, LDI® (Live Design International) has connected the live entertainment, design, and technology community with the latest innovations, education, and inspiration driving the industry forward. LDI brings together designers, programmers, engineers, production professionals, manufacturers, and technology leaders from around the world to discover new solutions, exchange ideas, and shape the future of live experiences.

LDI 2026 takes place December 2–8, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with the Expo Hall open December 6–8.

About Live Design

Live Design is a leading resource for entertainment design and technology professionals, covering the people, projects, products, and ideas shaping live entertainment and experiences worldwide. Through news, in-depth features, industry insights, and education, Live Design connects the creative and technical professionals behind the world's most innovative productions and experiences.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact:

Charlene Soucy

LDI

csoucy@questex.com